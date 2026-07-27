The Maccabees play triumphant set at Radio X On The Beach 2026

The Maccabees at Glastonbury press image. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees returned to Brighton for a headline set at On The Beach 2026. Here's what they played on the setlist...

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The Maccabees played a resplendent set at Radio X On The Beach Brighton on Saturday (25th July).

Following a specially-curated line-up of performances from Lime Garden, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy, Miles Kane and Editors ,the London five piece took to the cobbles for an emotional and nostalgic career-spanning set.

The beloved indie five-piece - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - kicked things off in familiar fashion with their rousing 2009 Wall Of Arms opener Love You Better.

Ever the hype man, guitarist Felix yelled to the crowd, "We made it to the f***ng beach," as the band launched into to their undeniably catchy 2006 single Latchmere.

Editors, Miles Kane and Anna Calvi are among the artist on the line-up for Radio X... On The Beach with The Maccabees. Picture: Press/Getty

Despite not being in their hometown of London, On The Beach was a homecoming of sorts, with the band spending much of their early years in Brighton, cutting their teeth at the local indie hotspots.

The full circle moment wasn't lost on frontman Orlando, who thanked a list of people for having a hand in getting the band to where they are today, as well as the audience members who they likely onlyhad "one or two degrees of separation" between.

And the crowd were just as hyped as if it was a homecoming gig' sitting on shoulders and singing along with every word as the band rattled through their back catalogue.

As seen with other shows on their tour thus far, The Maccabees also played new track Ballad Of So Long. Introducing the track, frontman Orlando explained: "When bands get back together, one of the things that happens is they write new music. It wasn’t planned, it just happens..."

Much like their later work on 2012's Given To the Wild, the mournful and atmospheric ballad doesn't seem to clang among the band's more feverish indie hits.

The recently revived Young Lions was among one of the highlights of the night, which included raucous renditions of X-Ray, Precious Time and Marks To Prove it alongside indie tear-jerkers Toothpaste Kisses and Something Like Happiness.

By the time the band returned for their to play their encore, which commenced with Wall Of Arms banger No Kind Words, they'd cemented their status as one of the most beloved British bands of the last 20 years, sending their faithful fans into the night with the intimable Pelican.

The Maccabees setlist at On The Beach 2026 on 25th July:

1. Love You Better

2. Latchmere

3. Lego

4. Feel to Follow

5. Kamakura

6. Young Lions

7. Wall of Arms

8. First Love

9. Precious Time

10. Can You Give It

11. Spit It Out

12. Silence

13. Toothpaste Kisses

14. X-Ray

15. Marks to Prove It

16. Ballad Of So Long

17. Something Like Happiness

Encore:

18. No Kind Words

19. Pelican

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The Maccabees - The Long Road To Brighton | Radio X On The Beach

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