The Maccabees' announce intimate warm-up shows ahead of 2026 outdoor tour

The Maccabees will play the tiny shows this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove it rockers will play intimate Edinburgh and Newcastle shows before embarking on their epic summer.

The Maccabees have announced two intimate warm-up dates for 2026.

After embarking on their reunion dates in 2025, much-loved indie rockers comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - announced a run of huge outdoor shows for this year.

Now the Pelican outfit have confirmed their plans to play tiny shows at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on 6th July before heading to Newcastle’s O2 City Hall the very next night.

Announcing the news, the band explained that the shows "are very likely to be the only indoor Maccabees shows of the year".

Fans can sign for the pre-sale before Wednesday 11th March from 9am here, before tickets go on general sale on Friday 13th March.

As part of their summer shows, Maccabees are also set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026.

They will top the bill on Saturday 25th July, with more acts to be announced.

The Maccabees relocated to Brighton in their early years and performed frequently across the city, leading Felix White to say of their forthcoming show: "When The Maccabees were first starting in Brighton, we did not imagine 20 years on we would be headlining Brighton Beach.

The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026. Picture: Press

"It's a very special thing for us to be doing this show... and we intend to make this the best Maccabees show ever. Even better than the one at Concorde 2 that got us banned, because fans were hanging from the ceiling.

"You will do well to hang from the ceiling at Brighton Beach!"

Tickets are on sale now at themaccabees-brighton.com.

Felix White on The Maccabees' 2026 live dates

