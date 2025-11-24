Felix White wants The Maccabees' to tour with Jamie T & says "watch this space" on new music

Felix White on The Maccabees' 2026 live dates

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees guitarist talked to Johnny Vaughan's 4- 7 Thang about their latest dates and discussed the possibility of new music.

Felix White thinks The Maccabees should do a joint tour with Jamie T.

The Marks To Prove It guitarist featured on Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang tonight (Monday 24th November) to discuss the band's upcoming tour dates next year as well as their newly announced headline slot at Truck Festival 2026.

Speaking about the dates and asked if there are any bands they'd consider touring with, the musician - who has just released his book - Whatever Will Be, Will be: A Matter of Life and Football - revealed: "Blossoms wants to do an indie-vention with me don't they? To get me away from sport."

The musician- who is in the band alongside Orlando Weeks, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle and his brother Hugo White - added: "Bloc Party would be a good one. I think one that would really work is us and Jamie T. That would be pretty good.

"We talked about for a while that we could even be Jamie T's band, but he's got a very good band, so I don't want to do them out of a job."

The Maccabees' Felix White in 2025. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Quizzed if we can expect any new music or if it is a case of "watch this space," he told Johnny Vaughan: "That's very watch this space. We are talking about it, but we'll have to see where it goes.

"The reason we're doing these shows is because if there's not [new music] it will be amazing and if there is, it will be even amazing-er, won't it?"

When asked if playing their reunion shows has the potential for less friction than making new music together, Felix mused: "No definitely. I think that's why it was so beautiful this year. It's because for the first time it was free of any tension. Just looking back at the whole back-catalogue of The Maccabees".

He went on: "And the nice thing about us is that we haven't got one record that's way more famous than the other, three. You might disagree with me, but you can do the whole 15 years of the band in one good chunk, where people aren't just waiting for the first record.

"So we can do a whole catalogue of a band growing up, which has been quite a nice perspective on it."

See The Maccabees 2026 UK dates:

9tth July: London, Alexandra Palace Park

11th July: Cornwall, The Eden Project

23rd July: Bristol Amphitheatre

24th - 26th July: Oxfordshire, Truck Festival 2026

25th July: On The Beach Brighton

31st July: Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey

Visit themaccabees.co.uk for their full live dates.

