The Maccabees' Felix White says "it's not a no" to the band making new music: "There are ideas"

Are The Maccabees making new music?

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees guitarist has revealed the band have talked about some ideas but are in no rush when it comes to new music.

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Felix White has opened up about the possibility of The Maccabees making new music.

The Marks To Prove It guitarist co-hosted The Evening Show with Radio X's Dan O'Connell this week, where he revealed the line-up for The Maccabees headline slot at Radio X On The Beach.

After returning for reunion shows in 2025, it's clear the band have enjoyed being back on the stage, but quizzed if there's any update on whether they'll make new music, he replied: "Well, thank you for asking and it's not a no at the moment.

"What happened was last year we thought if we love it enough, let's see where we're at. So we all felt like, do you know what? If we're going to do that again, it can't always be a nostalgic thing, but we haven't [started making music]. Nothing's been done."

"There are ideas," teased the Pelican rocker. "We haven't been in a room together doing it, but it's not a write off that's going to happen."

The 41-year-old musician went on to say that the band were proud of their first four records and if they were to release another, it's not something that would happen overnight and it would have to be even better than what they've released so far

"The Maccabees made four albums, and when you look back on it, you felt like, oh, the amount we put into those records made it really worthwhile.

"So if there is another Maccabees record, it's going to have to be the best Maccabees record. And we can't just rustle it up for you in a few months, Dan. [...] It will take a minute. But we're thinking about it."

The Maccabees first returned to the stage last year. Picture: Press

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The band completed by Orlando Weeks, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - will play their special Radio X On The Beach date on Saturday 25th July, returning to the place they spent much of their early years as a band.

They'll be joined on the cobbles by a host of acts on a curated line-up, which includes Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy and more.

Fans can sign up for the chance to buy tickets in the pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 31st March at www.onthebeach.live and https://themaccabees-brighton.com/.

The poster for The Maccabees' line up at Radio X On The Beach. Picture: Press

Last year's On The Beach festival saw stunning performances from Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs, who both celebrated 20 years of their debut albums, Silent Alarm and Employment respectively.

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