The Maccabees' Felix White names Oasis shows as his best gig ever

Felix White of The Maccabees answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees guitarist recalled the feelings of "euphoria" he felt watching the Manchester band on their Oasis Live '25 shows.

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Felix White has revealed Oasis are the best band he's ever seen live.

The Maccabees guitarist spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell for our Do I Wanna Know? series, where he answered fan questions on everything from what he's listening to at the moment, to what his favourite Maccabees song is to play on stage.

When asked by one fan what the best gig he'd ever been to, the Pelican rocker replied: "Do you know what's hard not to say? Oasis."

He went on: "I've not experienced a feeling of euphoria and an overwhelming sense of being connected to that many people. Every single person in there was just looking at a band on stage doing it in real life, and there was something really like, timely about that, remembering that's what guitar bands do."

Watch the full video above.

The Maccabees' Felix White and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher on their Oasis Live '25 dates. Picture: Alamy, Big Brother Recordings

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In the chat Felix was also quizzed on what his favourite Maccabees song was to play live, and his response might surprise you.

"It would normally be No Kind Words. The drop at the end of No Kind Words when it goes off. That's the feeling. That's the adrenaline you're looking for in a show. And when that goes right, that's real."

Luckily the Maccabees fans won't have too long to see the band perform the 2009 track, as the band - completed by frontman Orlando Weeks, guitarist Hugo White, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - are set for a two consecutive headline shows this weekend.

After playing a bill-topping festival set at Truck Festival this Friday (24th July), the band will return to their early stomping ground of Brighton for a headline show at On The Beach 2026.

The Marks To Prove It five-piece will be joined on the cobbles by a host of acts on a specially-curated line-up, including Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy and Lime Garden.

Tickets are on sale now at www.onthebeach.live and https://themaccabees-brighton.com.

Watch Felix and Hugo White return to Brighton ahead of the huge show below:

The Maccabees - The Long Road To Brighton | Radio X On The Beach

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