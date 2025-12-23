Watch The Maccabees play East 17's Stay Another Day

The Maccabees - Stay Another Day (acoustic)

Felix and Hugo White perform a special version of the East 17 hit just for Radio X.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last Christmas, Felix and Hugo White of the recently-reformed Maccabees decided to mark 30 years since the release of the East 17 classic Stay Another Day by performing the song acoustically in the Radio X studio.

You can watch the festive performance here!

Read more

The Maccabees - completed by frontman Orlando Weeks, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - continue their long-awaited reunion dates with more shows in 2026, including headline sets at On The Beach in Brighton and Truck Festival.

See The Maccabees 2026 UK dates: