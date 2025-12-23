Watch The Maccabees play East 17's Stay Another Day
23 December 2025, 13:00
The Maccabees - Stay Another Day (acoustic)
Felix and Hugo White perform a special version of the East 17 hit just for Radio X.
Last Christmas, Felix and Hugo White of the recently-reformed Maccabees decided to mark 30 years since the release of the East 17 classic Stay Another Day by performing the song acoustically in the Radio X studio.
You can watch the festive performance here!
The Maccabees - completed by frontman Orlando Weeks, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - continue their long-awaited reunion dates with more shows in 2026, including headline sets at On The Beach in Brighton and Truck Festival.
See The Maccabees 2026 UK dates:
- 9tth July: London, Alexandra Palace Park
- 11th July: Cornwall, The Eden Sessions
- 23rd July: Bristol Amphitheatre
- 24th July: Truck Festival
- 25th July: On The Beach Brighton
- 31st July: Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey