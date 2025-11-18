The Maccabees announce 2026 UK tour with homecoming date at London's Alexandra Palace Park

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
18 November 2025, 18:11 | Updated: 18 November 2025, 18:21
The Marks To Prove it rockers have announced dates for next year, including a homecoming show the grounds of Ally Pally. Find out how to buy tickets.
The Maccabees have announced UK dates for 2026 including a date at Alexandra Palace Park.
The much-loved indie rockers comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - played epic reunion shows in 2025 and now have shared their plans to head out on more dates next year.
Among their dates will be a homecoming show in the capital, which will see them return to Alexandra Palace - this time playing the grounds of the iconic venue in an epic outdoor summer show on Thursday 9th July next year.
Read more:
Announcing the news, the band said: "Friends!
"We are going to be back in 2026 playing some more shows.
"The year we’ve just had was so special to all of us, and so unexpected, that it has put some momentum in everyone collectively …. and who wouldn’t want to do all that again.
"More soon on these dates but, until then, everyone can sign up via link in bio to get pre-sale access."
Fans can sign up here for pre-sale access to The Maccabees 2026 tour dates, which you can see below:
Tickets to The Maccabees London date go on general sale here on Friday 28th November from 10am.
Read more: