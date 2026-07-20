What did the late Chester Bennington play at his last ever show with Linkin Park?

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington plays Madrid on 22nd June 2017. Picture: Christian Bertrand/Alamy

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington tragically died on 20th July 2017. We look back at the last ever show he played with the nu-metal band.

Chester Bennington tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017, just four months after his 41st Birthday.

The loss of the Linkin Park frontman sent shockwaves across the world of music, prompting an outpouring of love and sadness for the nu-metal rocker.

Even more tragically, it came on the heavenly birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell, who at 52 also tragically died by suicide just two months before on 18th May 2017.

Despite this tragedy, Bennington - who sang Hallelujah at Cornell's funeral - was busier than ever. Linkin Park head just released their seventh studio album One More Light, on 19th May and were touring it around the world.

Find out what happened at Chester Bennington and Linkin Park's last ever show together and what they played on the setlist.

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Linkin Park with their late frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Picture: Press/Jim Minchin

What was Chester Bennington's last ever show?

Chester Bennington's last ever show before his untimely death took place with Linkin Park on the UK leg of their One More Light Tour (named after their seventh album of the same name) where they played Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6th July 2017.

Kicking off their set with Talking to Myself from their final album, Linkin Park went on to perform Burn it Down, The Catalyst and Wastelands before launching into their debut single, One Step Closer.

Chester Bennington was very much on form and the band's their energetic, career-spanning set was a whopping 26-tracks long, and included everything from their current One More Light single to old favourites such as Crawling, What I've Done and In the End.

Watch Chester Bennington sing In The End live in Birmingham that night:

Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017

The band's emotional encore consisted of five tracks, including an acoustic version of new album track Sharp Edges, Numb, Heavy - their collaboration with US pop singer Kiiara - and Papercut.

Song 26 on the setlist and the last ever song Bennington performed on stage with the band was 2007's Bleed It Out, which was taken from their third studio album Minutes To Midnight.

Watch his last full performance below:

Linkin Park - CHESTERS LAST SHOW (Full Concert) Birmingham 2017

See Linkin Park's full setlist at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July 2017:

Song played from tape Fallout / Roads Untraveled

1. Talking to Myself

2. Burn It Down

3.The Catalyst (No bridge & third chorus)

4. Wastelands

5.One Step Closer (Extended Intro/Outro)

6. Castle of Glass(Experience Version; 2017 ending w/ "A Place for My Head")

7. Good Goodbye

8.Lost in the Echo (shortened version)

9. Battle Symphony

10. New Divide

11. From the Inside

12. Invisible (with "Hands Held High" acapella)

13. Waiting for the End (“Remember the Name" intro)

14. Breaking the Habit (acapella outro)

15.One More Light

16.Crawling (Piano Version)

17.Leave Out All the Rest(Piano intro/band intro and outro with solo)

18. Somewhere I Belong

19. What I've Done (New intro/looped guitar solo)

20.In the End

21. Faint(Extended outro)

Encore:

22. Sharp Edges(Acoustic)

23. Numb (with "Numb/Encore" intro)

24. Heavy

25. Papercut

26. Bleed It Out

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