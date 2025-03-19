Linkin Park announce Up From The Bottom single: "Very excited for you to hear this one"

Linkin Park's new line-up. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal rockers have shared a teaser and confirmed that their new material will be released next week.

Linkin Park have confirmed their plans to release a new song next week.

The nu-metal icons, who returned with a new look line-up and number one album in From Zero last year, have announced their new single titled Up From The Bottom is due out on 27th March 2025.

A teaser that was shared by the band, has since appeared on the band's Instagram and Mike Shinoda in the studio with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong. It then teases a rap from Shinoda and what looks like a snippet of the song's latest visuals before the date March 27 flashes up on the screen.

Shinoda wrote in the comment section: "very excited for you to hear this one," to which Armstrong replied: "wait, I was gonna say that!"

Speaking to Billboard, DJ/producer Joe Hahn dubbed the upcoming track as “the best song we’ve ever made,” while Shinoda added that he thinks it has the “best music video” Linkin Park have ever made.

This year sees no sign of slowing down for the new-link LP - who are completed by original members Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn and new drummer Colin Brittain - are set to play an epic date at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The London date is part of LP's 2025 From Zero World Tour, which will see them visit the likes of Mexico City, Brooklyn, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Buenos Aires and more.

Joining them on their mammoth show in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Visit the band's official website for more their full live dates and to buy tickets.

Linkin Park's From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates:

31st January Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City, Mexico (with AFI)

3rd February Estadio 3 de Marzo, Guadalajara, Mexico (with AFI)

5th February Estadio Banorte, Monterrey, Mexico (with AFI)

11th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

12th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

16th February Jakarta, Indonesia



12th April Sick New World festival, Las Vegas, USA

26th April Moody Center, Austin, USA (with Grandson)

28th April BOK Center, Tulsa, USA (with Grandson)

1st May Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, USA (with Grandson)

3rd May CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, USA (with Grandson)

6th May Lenovo Center, Raleigh, USA (with Grandson)

8th May Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, USA (with Grandson)

10th May Sonic Temple festival, Columbus, USA

17th May Welcome To Rockville festival, Daytona Beach, USA



12th June Novarock festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

14th June Rock For People festival, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

16th June Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany (with Architects)

18th June Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany (with Architects)

20th June Bernexpo, Bern, Switzerland

24th June I-DAYS festival, Milan, Italy

26th June Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands (with Spiritbox)

28th June London, Wembley Stadium, UK (with Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA)

1st July Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

3rd July Rock Werchter festival, Belgium

5th July Open'er festival, Gdynia, Poland

8th July Deutsche Banl Park, Frankfurt, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

11th July Stade de France, Paris, France



29th July Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA (with PVRIS)

1st August TD Garden, Boston, USA (with PVRIS)

3rd August Prudential Center, Newark, USA (with PVRIS)

6th August Bell Centre. Montreal, Canada (with PVRIS)

8th August Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (with PVRIS)

11th August United Center, Chicago, USA (with PVRIS)

14th August Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, USA (with PVRIS)

16th August Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, USA (with Jean Dawson)

19th August PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, USA (with Jean Dawson)

21st August Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA (with Jean Dawson)

23rd August Enterprise Center, St Louis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

25th August Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, USA (with Jean Dawson)

27th August Target Center, Minneapolis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

29th August CHI Health Center, Omaha, USA (with Jean Dawson)

31st August T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, USA (with Jean Dawson)

3rd September Ball Arena, Denver, USA (with Jean Dawson)

6th September Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA (with Jean Dawson)

13th September Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, USA (with Queens Of The stone and JPEGMAFIA)

15th September SAP Center, San Jose, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

17th September Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

19th September Moda Center, Portland, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

21st September Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada (with JPEGMAFIA)

24th September Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)



26th October Bogoa, Columbia

29th October Lima, Peru

1st November Buenos Aires, Argentia

5th November Santiago, Chile

8th November Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10th November Sao Paulo, Brazil

13th November Brazilia, Brazil

15th November Porto Allegre, Brazil

Visit linkinpark.com to see the full details of their From Zero 2025 World Tour.

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine at The O2 London

