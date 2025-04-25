Linkin Park unveil anthemic new track Unshatter

The song features on the band's From Zero (Deluxe Edition), which is set for release on 16th May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linkin Park have shared a brand new track entitled Unshatter.

The anthemic song is the next cut to be taken from the deluxe edition of the nu mental legends From Zero album, which is set for release on 16th May 2025.

“'Unshatter’ was an early track we made while recording From Zero,” Mike Shinoda explains. “Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together.”

Watch the official visualiser for defiant new track and pre-save the deluxe edition of the album here.

Unshatter (Official Visualizer) - Linkin Park

Read more:

Unshatter is one of three new singles to come from the deluxe release, following in the wake of From The Bottom, which has already garnered over 24 million Spotify streams - with its equally epic music video already on 18 million YouTube views and counting.

Watch the visuals for the track DJ/producer Joe Hahn dubbed “the best song we’ve ever made".

Up From The Bottom (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

The reissue will also include expanded physical edition containing five live tracks captured during the band's live comeback shows.

Previously speaking about the new collection, co-founder and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda said: “We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero. This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for. Thank you for listening.”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park are set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

The Emptiness Machine rockers will be taking to the stage at pre-match curtain-raiser on at Munich Football Arena on 31st May 2025, celebrating their impact and legacy, past and present.

To announce this iconic collaboration, Linkin Park have composed and recorded an electrifying new remix which, which blends the riffs of their Numb hit with sounds inspired by UEFA Champions League football.

Linkin Park members took part in a sit down Q&A about the event and discussed the new remix and the upcoming performance.

Linkin Park take part in Q&A for ahead of UEFA Champions League performance

Linkin Park said of the news: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we’ve been overwhelmed by the fans’ energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will be aired all around the world and territories globally, just minutes before the stand-out fixture of the club football calendar commences and is the embodiment of Pepsi’s Thirsty For More global platform.

Fans can tune in to watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA YouTube channel and keep themselves in the loop by following Pepsi on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Linkin Park are also set to play an epic date at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The London date is part of LP's 2025 From Zero World Tour, which will see them visit the likes of Mexico City, Brooklyn, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Buenos Aires and more.

Joining them on their mammoth show in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Visit linkinpark.com to see the full details of their From Zero 2025 World Tour.

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine at The O2 London

Read more: