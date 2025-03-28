Watch the official video for Linkin Park's new single Up From The Bottom

Linkin Park have shared new material. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal rockers have shared their anthemic new single, while announcing their From Zero deluxe edition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linkin Park have shared their new single.

After teasing it last week, the nu-metal rockers have unveiled Up From The Bottom, which they've previously described as: "the best song we’ve ever made".

Watch the official video for the single below:

Up From The Bottom (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

Alongside the new single comes the release of a deluxe edition of the band's UK number one From Zero album, which will be released on 16th May.

The re-reissue includes three brand new songs and an expanded physical edition containing five live tracks captured during the band's live comeback shows.

Speaking about the new collection, co-founder and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda said: “We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero. This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for. Thank you for listening.”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park - who are completed by original members Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn, alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain - are set to embark on their From Zero World Tour dates next month.

The Emptiness Machine rockers' will kick off their shows in North America, playing the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, before making their way towards Europe in June.

The band are also set to play an epic date at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The London date is part of LP's 2025 From Zero World Tour, which will see them visit the likes of Mexico City, Brooklyn, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Buenos Aires and more.

Joining them on their mammoth show in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Not content with their massive tour so far, the In The End rockers have just shared new dates in South America for this autumn and winter, with new dates plotted in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and more.

Visit linkinpark.com to see the full details of their From Zero 2025 World Tour.

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine at The O2 London

Read more: