Watch Linkin Park perform The Emptiness Machine Live at Wembley stadium

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal rockers have shared a video from their live performance at the stadium in London this summer.

Linkin Park have shared a video of their live performance of The Emptiness Machine in London.

The nu-metal icons visited the UK this summer to play an epic headline set to their fans at Wembley Stadium on 28th June 2025, celebrating the number one album From Zero and treating fans to hits from across their career.

Now the band - who introduced new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain last year - have now shared a live performance of their comeback single at the venue.

Watch the official video, which also features live guitarist Alex Feder who joins the band place on stage in the place of classic member Brad Delson, here:

The band's From Zero album went straight in at number one and included their lead single, alongside Heavy Is The Crown, Over Each Other and Casualty.

This year has seen no signs of slowing down for the rockers, who released their anthemic single Up From The Bottom and its accompanying promo, which they dubbed the “best music video” they'd ever made.

The band went on to headline their UEFA Champions League final kick off show and release another banger of a single in Unshatter.

After an extensive tour of Europe, Mike Shinoda and co still have a string of North American dates to complete this month, which continue tonight (6th August) at the Bell Centre in Montreal and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on 8th August, before the band head back to the United States.

See Linkin Park's remaining live dates and more here.

