Linkin Park to headline UEFA Champions League final kick off show

Linkin Park will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. Picture: UEFA

By Jenny Mensah

The nu metal legends will raise the curtain on the highly-anticipated final at Munich Football Arena on 31st May.

Pepsi® and UC3 have announced that Linkin Park will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

The nu-metal icons will be taking to the stage at pre-match curtain-raiser on at Munich Football Arena on 31st May 2025, celebrating their impact and legacy, past and present.

To announce this iconic collaboration, Linkin Park have composed and recorded an electrifying new remix which blends their signature sound with the culture of European football.

The track features in a short promo for the announcement here:

Linkin Park x UCL Final Kick Off Show | Presented by Pepsi

Linkin Park said of the news: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we’ve been overwhelmed by the fans’ energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing - Pepsi at PepsiCo added:“We are proud to announce that one of the most influential rock bands of the 21st century will be headlining this year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks our ninth year bringing together millions of viewers from around the world, with LINKINPARK sure to put on a show like no other, live from the Munich Football Arena in Germany. We’re delighted to be working with a group of artists who live by our ‘Thirsty For More’ philosophy, reflecting the same spirit of innovation and boldness that Pepsi embodies - and we can’t wait to see how fans react to this unmissable show.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director, UC3, said: “This year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi promises to be a spectacular moment, with one of the world’s most iconic rock bands performing live just minutes before the biggest match in European club football. Together with Pepsi, we’re proud to continue enhancing the fan experience – both in the stadium and for millions watching around the world – with unforgettable entertainment on and off the pitch.”

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will be aired all around the world and territories globally, just minutes before the stand-out fixture of the club football calendar commences and is the embodiment of Pepsi’s Thirsty For More global platform.

Fans can tune in to watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA YouTube channel and keep themselves in the loop by following Pepsi on Instagram, X and Facebook.

