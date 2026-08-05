Linkin Park documentary Unshatter detailing their comeback is coming to cinemas next month

Linkin Park will release a documentary film. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

The film, which tells the story of the nu-metal rockers' return to the stage, is coming to cinemas worldwide this September.

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A Linkin Park documentary is coming to cinemas this year.

Titled Unshatter, the film - which is directed by the band's own Joe Hahn - gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the nu-metal icons comeback, following the tragic passing of their frontman Chester Bennington and the ushering in of new members vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

The film - which is a collaboration between Trafalgar, CJ 4DPlex and the band, will include live performances, intimate studio sessions and rare archival footage, following the band from their early recording sessions in 2022 through to the launch of their From Zero era with a live performance in São Paulo, Brazil.

"I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they’ve never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering our music come away with a better understanding of how we got here,” Hahn said of film doc.

The DJ and creative director of the band added: "But even beyond Linkin Park, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don’t have all the answers.”

Watch the official trailer for the film here, which is set for release in theatres worldwide on 30th September.

LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER [Official Trailer] - In Theaters Worldwide Sept. 30

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Alongside the documentary's trailer comes the official video release of their live performance of Somewhere I Belong in São Paulo, Brazil.

Watch it below:

Linkin Park - Somewhere I Belong (Live in São Paulo) [Official Video]

Meanwhile, Linkin Park are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The Numb rockers will join Smashing Pumpkins and the Ramones to receive the honour, which will see them alongside names from across the world of music, film, television, theatre, radio and sports immortalised on the famous walk in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the Recording category are musicians David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Sia, Grandmaster Flash, Marc Shaiman and Karol G.

Actors such as Kate Hudson, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell and comedy duo Cheech and Chong will also inducted into world famous Walk of Fame for their contributions to film.

Elsewhere among the 32 inductees, Pedro Pascal, David Alan Grier, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow and Keke Palmer will receive a star for their contributions to television.

Walk Of Fame Selection Chairman, Peter Roth said of the announcement: “These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft”.

"We are honoured to recognise their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history,” he adds.

Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and the Ramones - whose last surviving member, Tommy Ramone, died in 2014 - join an esteemed list of rock and metal acts to be honoured in this way.

Costumed glam metal rockers KISS received a star in 1999, the late Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne was honoured back in 2002 and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash received a star in 2012.

Most recently, California funk rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers received a Hollywood Star back in 2022, while Green Day were presented with their star in 2025.

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