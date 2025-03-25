The Lightning Seeds extend 35th anniversary Greatest Hits tour into 2025

25 March 2025, 11:07

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds in 2023
Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds in 2023. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National Lottery

By Jenny Mensah

Ian Broudie and co have announced their Tomorrow's Here Today tour will continue this year. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lightning Seeds have announced their plans to extend their Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds tour.

Last year saw Ian Broudie and co will release a compilation album and embark on sold out 35th anniversary dates in the UK and Ireland throughout November and December.

Now the Lucky You outfit have confirmed their plans to extend their dates this year, playing at the likes of York Ipswich Corn Exchange, York Barbican and Bournemouth O2 Academy in October 2025.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday (28th March) from 10am.

The Lightning Seeds' 35th anniversary dates for 2025:

  • 2nd October 2025: Corn Exchange Ipswich
  • 3rd October 2025: Bath Forum
  • 4th October 2025: Northampton Roadmender
  • 9th October 2025: York Barbican
  • 10th October 2025: O2 Academy Leicester
  • 16th October 2025: Middlesbrough Town Hall
  • 17th October 2025: Engine Shed
  • 18th October 2025: Newcastle Under Lyme, Keele Students Union
  • 24th October 2025: O2 Academy Bournemouth
  • 25th October 2025: Winding Wheel

Ahead of the dates, the Liverpool legends can be caught performing at a variety of dates across the UK, with festival slots at the likes of Isle Of Wight Festival, Richard Ashcroft's date at Nocturne Live 2025, Camp Bestival 2025 and in their role as special guests for Shed Seven at Leeds' Millennium Square and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Visit lightningseeds.co.uk for their full list of live dates and for more on tickets.

The Lightning Seeds - Pure (Official Video)

