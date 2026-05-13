Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds' Three Lions set for 30th anniversary re-release

A snippet of the artwork for Baddiel & Skinner and Lightning Seeds Three Lions 30th anniversary artwork. Picture: David Squires/Press

By Radio X

The iconic football anthem's 30 year milestone will be marked with a re-release ahead of England's World Cup bid.

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Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds are set to dust off the nation’s favourite football anthem with a special 30th anniversary release.

Three Lions, which was first released in 1996 is returning just in time for England’s latest World Cup campaign this Summer.

The brand new anniversary edition - which is released on 12th June - comes complete with new artwork, courtesy of Guardian cartoonist David Squires.

The artwork for the 30th anniversary edition of Baddiel & Skinner and the Lightning Seeds' Three Lions. Picture: David Squires/Press

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The CD single also includes two extra mixes: the Jules Rimet Extended Mix and the Sake Bar Remix, giving the anthem a celebratory upgrade for its big birthday.

Three Lions is the only song in UK history to score a number one four separate times with the same artists - twice in 1996, during 1998 World Cup and then again in 2018 when it rocketed to the top spot from No.24 when England’s semi‑final run sent the country into full‑blown football fever.

The song was also given a special festive release in 2022 with Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas), which reflected the Lionesses Euro 2022 victory.

Remind yourself of the original single below:

Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds - Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) (Official Video)

The 2026 edition arrives as Lightning Seeds prepare to head out on a packed summer of festival dates, which includes their tour dates with Deacon Blue.

Visit lightningseeds.co.uk for their full list of dates and to buy tickets.

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