VIDEO: The Libertines’ Pete Doherty reveals how to pronounce his name

Watch The Libertines and The Puta Madres rocker reveal how exactly he pronounces his surname and see him perform Paradise Is Under Your Nose.

Pete Doherty has revealed the correct pronunciation of his name.

The Libertines rocker, who is currently working with side project The Puta Madres, visited Radio X to discuss the release of the band's debut album, Peter Doherty and the Puta Madres, and perform some cuts from the new record.

But asked by John Kennedy how he actually says his Irish surname, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker revealed it's actually pronounced Doh-er-ty, rather than Dock-her-ty.

Doherty, who was joined by his Puta Madres bandmate Jack Jones (who is also from Trampolene) gave John Kennedy a performance of their Paradise Is Under Your Nose single.

Peter Doherty and The Puta Madres debut album is out now:

Meanwhile, Doherty took to Twitter this week to praise the "wonderful" NHS.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker took to Twitter to share pictures from the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

See his first image, which was captioned: "A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS. What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks."

A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks. pic.twitter.com/llLv9N4Mwl — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 29, 2019

The second image saw Doherty displaying his bandaged hand at the hospital:

