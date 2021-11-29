The Libertines to mark 20 years of Up The Bracket album with special shows

The Libertines in 2002: John Hassall, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and Pete Doherty. Picture: Roger Sargent/Press

Peter Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell will showcase their classic debut with dates in Manchester, Hatfield, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines will mark twenty years since their debut Up The Bracket was released with a series of special anniversary shows in 2022.

Their landmark first album was released on 14 October 2002 and featured songs like Time For Heroes, The Boys In The Band and the classic title track.

The year 2022 signifies two decades since the release of our debut album ‘UP THE BRACKET’.



We’ll be celebrating this milestone with a few special shows and some exciting bits released from the @RoughTradeRecs vaults. Tix for these shows go on sale 3rd December at 9am! pic.twitter.com/00u4tovOYL — Libertines (@libertines) November 29, 2021

The band will perform four shows in the summer of 2022:

The Libertines Up The Bracket anniversary UK tour dates 2022

1st July Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

22nd July Hatfield House

5th August Bute Park, Cardiff

8th August O2 Academy, Edinburgh

Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 3rd December via Ticketmaster.

The Libertines have also announced that they will be issuing a series of archive releases in conjunction with their original label Rough Trade. Further updates will be available via their official site, www.thelibertines.com.

The Libs are currently on a tour of the UK, which includes an impressive five nights at the O2 Kentish Town Forum next month.