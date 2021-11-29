The Libertines to mark 20 years of Up The Bracket album with special shows

29 November 2021, 17:37 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 17:45

The Libertines in 2002: John Hassall, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and Pete Doherty
The Libertines in 2002: John Hassall, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and Pete Doherty. Picture: Roger Sargent/Press

Peter Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell will showcase their classic debut with dates in Manchester, Hatfield, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines will mark twenty years since their debut Up The Bracket was released with a series of special anniversary shows in 2022.

Their landmark first album was released on 14 October 2002 and featured songs like Time For Heroes, The Boys In The Band and the classic title track.

The band will perform four shows in the summer of 2022:

The Libertines Up The Bracket anniversary UK tour dates 2022

  • 1st July Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
  • 22nd July Hatfield House
  • 5th August Bute Park, Cardiff
  • 8th August O2 Academy, Edinburgh

Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 3rd December via Ticketmaster.

The Libertines have also announced that they will be issuing a series of archive releases in conjunction with their original label Rough Trade. Further updates will be available via their official site, www.thelibertines.com.

The Libs are currently on a tour of the UK, which includes an impressive five nights at the O2 Kentish Town Forum next month.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles calls in to the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, who've been snowed in for three nights

Chris Moyles talks to the snowed-in pub in Yorkshire!

Matt eats fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

When Matt ate fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles reacts to Sing Your Dialect

Chris Moyles couldn't get over the Sing Your Dialect trend

Sam and Matt face off in their chicken wing challenge rematch

Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

The Libertines Songs

The Libertines Latest

See more The Libertines Latest

Pete Doherty marries Katia de Vidas

Pete Doherty marries Katia de Vidas days after engagement is confirmed
Pete Doherty is engaged to Katia de Vidas

Pete Doherty is engaged to bandmate Katia de Vidas

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Alan McGee and The Libertines' Pete Doherty

Alan McGee: The Libertines would be huge if it wasn't for Pete Doherty's drug problems
The Stone Roses: ever skipped one of their tracks?

Songs on classic albums you always skip