The Libertines announce Christmas tour for 2021

The Libertines in 2021: John Hassal, Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and Gary Powell. Picture: Roger Sargent/Press

The band are back for the first time in two years with dates for November and December.

The Libertines have announced plans for a fifteen-date tour across the UK just before Christmas, which will include two shows at London’s O2 Forum on 10 and 11 December 2021.

The "Giddy Up A Ding-Dong" Tour will kick off on 25 November at the O2 Academy Bournemouth and wind up at Sheffield's O2 Academy on 16 December. It marks the first time Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall have toured in two years.

𝚆𝚎'𝚟𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞 ❤️ 𝙶𝚒𝚍𝚍𝚢 𝚄𝚙 𝙰 𝙳𝚒𝚗𝚐-𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚃𝚘𝚞𝚛 - 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚊𝚕𝚎 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚍𝚊𝚢 𝟷𝟼𝚝𝚑 𝙰𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚕 𝚊𝚝 𝟿𝚊𝚖: https://t.co/WlhlgmhTNS pic.twitter.com/dDMtN1Ytwx — Libertines (@libertines) April 10, 2021

The Libertines 2021 UK Tour Dates

25 November Bournemouth, O2 Academy

26 November Brighton Centre

27 November Norwich, UEA

29 November Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 November Leeds, O2 Academy

1 December Edinburgh, Usher Hall

3 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

4 December Liverpool University, Mountford Hall

6 December Manchester, Academy

9 December Cardiff, University Great Hall

10 December London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

11 December London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

13 December Bristol, O2 Academy

14 December Nottingham, Rock City

16 December Sheffield, O2 Academy

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 16 April via Gigs And Tours

An artist and O2 pre-sale will take place at 9am on Wednesday 14 April.

Meanwhile, The Albion Rooms, the band's hotel and studio, which overlooks the sea in Margate, will reopen on Monday 17 May 2021. Bookings are already being taken at the residence's official website: www.thealbionrooms.live