The Libertines announce Christmas tour for 2021

10 April 2021, 17:56

The Libertines in 2021: John Hassal, Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and Gary Powell
The Libertines in 2021: John Hassal, Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and Gary Powell. Picture: Roger Sargent/Press

The band are back for the first time in two years with dates for November and December.

The Libertines have announced plans for a fifteen-date tour across the UK just before Christmas, which will include two shows at London’s O2 Forum on 10 and 11 December 2021.

The "Giddy Up A Ding-Dong" Tour will kick off on 25 November at the O2 Academy Bournemouth and wind up at Sheffield's O2 Academy on 16 December. It marks the first time Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall have toured in two years.

The Libertines 2021 UK Tour Dates

  • 25 November Bournemouth, O2 Academy
  • 26 November Brighton Centre
  • 27 November Norwich, UEA
  • 29 November Birmingham, O2 Academy
  • 30 November Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 1 December Edinburgh, Usher Hall
  • 3 December Newcastle, O2 Academy
  • 4 December Liverpool University, Mountford Hall
  • 6 December Manchester, Academy
  • 9 December Cardiff, University Great Hall
  • 10 December London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 11 December London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 13 December Bristol, O2 Academy
  • 14 December Nottingham, Rock City
  • 16 December Sheffield, O2 Academy

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 16 April via Gigs And Tours

Buy Libertines tickets here

An artist and O2 pre-sale will take place at 9am on Wednesday 14 April.

Meanwhile, The Albion Rooms, the band's hotel and studio, which overlooks the sea in Margate, will reopen on Monday 17 May 2021. Bookings are already being taken at the residence's official website: www.thealbionrooms.live

