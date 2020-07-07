The Libertines, Supergrass & more for UK’s first socially distanced music venue in Newcastle

7 July 2020, 10:55 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 10:59

The Libertines
The Libertines. Picture: Press

The Time For Heroes rockers will join the likes of Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club to play The Virgin Money Unity Arena, which is set to open at Newcastle Racecourse.

The Libertines are among the acts set to play the UK's first socially distanced music venue in Newcastle.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena - which will open at Newcastle Racecourse - is set to host the Pete Doherty and co as well as the likes of Tom Grennan, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club.

Dates kick off on Friday 14 August with a DJ set from Craig Charles and run until Saturday 5 September, culminating in a headline set from Maximo Park.

Comedian Bill Bailey will also make a headline appearance.

An artist's depiction of what is set to be the Virgin Money Unity Arena
The Libertines, Supergrass and Tom Grennan are among the names set for the venue. Picture: virginmoneyunityarena.com

QUIZ: How well do you know The Libertines' What a Waster?

The gigs, which were first announced last week, will see the venue mapped out with viewing areas that are located two metres apart.

Gig-goers will also be able to pre-order food and drinks from their areas and a one-way system will be in place for the use of toilet facilities.

The gigs come from SSD Concerts and the team behind Newcastle's This Is Tomorrow Festival, which like many festivals was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest news comes after last month the UK's first drive-in gigs were announced.

The shows - which will see the likes of The Streets, Tom Grennan, Kaiser Chiefs and Dizzee Rascal perform - will enable gig-goers to drive into the locations and enjoy the live music in a designated and socially distanced area.

See the full line-up for the UK's first socially distanced gigs:

14 August 2020: Craig Charles

15 August 2020: Two Door Cinema Club

22 August 2020: Supergrass

29 August 2020: The Libertines

1 September 2020: Bill Bailey

5 September 2020: Maximo Park

