The Libertines share performance of The Stone Roses' Waterfall as tribute to Mani

The Libertines and the late Stone Roses bassist Mani. Picture: Ed Cooke, Myles Wright/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

The band shared the throwback performance as a tribute to the Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist after the sad news of his passing.

The Libertines have paid tribute to The Stone Roses bassist Mani by sharing a video which sees them cover the Manchester band's Waterfall single on stage.

Last night saw the devastating news announced that the musician - who was also known for playing in Primal Scream - had died on 20th November aged 63.

Sharing their throwback performance of the single, which took place at the Manchester's Albert Hall, The Libs wrote: "Truly heartbreaking news, this one’s for you Mani x".

Watch their clip below:

The band's sentiments were echoed in the comment section, with one fan writing: "Beautiful tribute, wonderful playing and the crowd singing" and another saying: "Rip Mani the stone roses will live forever".

The news of the much-loved musician - whose real name was Gary Mounfield - was shared by his brother Greg on Thursday (20th November), who wrote: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."

The musician's former bandmate Ian Brown led the tributes on Xm writing: "REST IN PEACE MANI X"

REST IN PEACE MANi X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) November 20, 2025

A message from The Stone Roses official X account read: "RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for."

RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for. X pic.twitter.com/szEc70OZTN — The Stone Roses (@thestoneroses) November 20, 2025

The musician's nephew also shared the news, adding “Thinking of his twins and my uncle Greg at this sad time. He will be reunited in heaven with his lovely wife Imelda."

The musician's last public appearance was at the funeral of boxer Ricky Hatton last month, which was also attended by Liam Gallagher. The Oasis legend posted on social media: "N TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG"

IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2025

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said "One of the absolute best in every way. Such a beautiful friend" while, Kasabian posted: "Sad and shocked to hear the news. RIP Mani. Beautiful man, Manchester Icon, a huge talent with huge heart and one of our first industry supporters as a band. You will be missed massively."

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder posted "RIP Mani - my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family", while former Mondays singer Rowetta said: "Back with your Imelda, Mani. Going to miss you so much. All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him."

Back with your Imelda, Mani.

Going to miss you so much 💔💔💔



All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him ❤️ 🕊️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1rLw7i2NVc — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) November 20, 2025

Tributes were also paid by more of Mani's fellow Mancunian musicians, including Johnny Marr, Elbow and Peter Hook, who produced the Roses' Elephant Stone single back in 1988.

This morning (21st November), The Chris Moyles Show also paid tribute, with Chris Moyles saying: "I've never heard a bad word about him ever."

He added: "God bless you Mani and thank you for everything. And we send our love out to his family and friends."

Gary Mounfield joined The Stone Roses in November 1987, replacing short-lived bassists Pete Garner and Rob Hampson. Frontman Ian Brown later said of the musician: "When Mani joined it almost changed overnight. It became a totally different groove ... Straight away, everything just fell into place".

His first appearance on vinyl was the Peter Hook-produced single Elephant Stone in October 1988 and the bassist went on to contribute to both the band's debut album The Stone Roses in 1989 and its follow-up, The Second Coming, in 1994.

Mani had only recently announced a length speaking tour, which was to take place between September 2026 and June 2027, in which the musician would look back on his career.

Mani's wife Imelda died in 2023 aged just 52 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020. The couple had a pair of twin boys, Gene and George, who were born in January 2013.

Gary "Mani" Mounfield (16th November 1962 – 20th November 2025)