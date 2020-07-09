The Libertines reopen The Waste Land bar and kitchen in Margate

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have confirmed the new opening times for the venue and have stressed capacity will be limited to comply with government regulations.

The Libertines have announced the return of their bar and kitchen in Margate.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barat and co launched The Waste Land - which is part of their hotel The Albion Rooms - last year, but like many businesses it was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have confirmed The Waste Land's doors will reopen, while stressing that they will be observing the government's health and safety measures due to Covid-19.

Sharing an image of the bar and kitchen on Instagram, they wrote: "Time to reopen the bar and kitchen! The Waste Land returns and we are really looking forward to seeing all of you. We have followed Bob from 56’s instructions for everyone’s health and safety needs and our capacity will be limited during these times."

The band previously revealed last week: "After the longest 116 days ever, we are very pleased to announce that The Waste Land both bar and kitchen will be finally open again from this coming Thursday 9th July!

"We are running in line with all government health regulations and very much looking forward to welcoming you all again, even Bob at number 56. X".

Meanwhile, The Libertines are among the acts set to play the UK's first socially distanced music venue in Newcastle.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena - which will open at Newcastle Racecourse in Gosforth Park - is set to host Pete Doherty and co as well as the likes of Tom Grennan, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club.

Dates kick off on Friday 14 August with a DJ set from Craig Charles and end on Saturday 5 September, culminating in a headline set from Maximo Park.

𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚎𝚡𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚊 𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 - 𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚜 𝚊𝚝 https://t.co/VLzvj9mSUR 𝚡@VMUnityArena pic.twitter.com/KcZU6etOGW — Libertines (@libertines) July 7, 2020

The gigs, which were first announced last week, will see the venue mapped out with viewing areas that are located two metres apart.

Gig-goers will also be able to pre-order food and drinks from their areas and a one-way system will be in place for the use of toilet facilities.

The gigs come from SSD Concerts and the team behind Newcastle's This Is Tomorrow Festival, which like many festivals was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

