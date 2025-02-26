Peter Doherty announces Felt Better Alive intimate instore shows

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker will play the intimate sets with UK independent record stores to celebrate the release of his solo album Felt Better Alive.

Pete Doherty has announced intimate album shows.

The Libertines rocker is set to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025 and will celebrate the new record with special record store shows.

Doherty will play five dates across the UK, which kick off with a show at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on the day the album is released and includes two shows in the capital at Pryzm Kingston and Rough Trade East London.

Fans have been urged to "be quick" and pre-order the album and ticket bundle here for the sales which go live this Thursday 27th February at 10am.

See Pete Doherty's Felt Better Alive intimate instore dates:

Friday 16th May: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Saturday 17th May: Jacaranda, Liverpool

Monday 19th May: Nantwich Civic Hall, Cheshire

Tuesday 20th May: Pryzm Kingston, London

Wednesday 21st May: Rough Trade East, London

The new dates come as Doherty also releases a new song from the record Calvados, which comes alongside an animated video.

Peter Doherty - Calvados (Official Video)

Also from Doherty's Felt Better Alive album is its lead single and title track, which you can watch the official video for below:

Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)

Fe now at the album, including nine Anywhere In Albion UK shows and seven Felt Better Alive In Europe shows.

Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.

Meanwhile, The Libertines, are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.

The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.

Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.

