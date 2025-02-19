Pete Doherty told by doctors: "You could lose your toes"

Pete Doherty performing with The Libertines at the Columbiahalle in Berlin, 5th February 2025. Picture: Alamy

The Libertines star has been told to stay off his feet while touring after developing Type 2 diabetes.

Pete Doherty has been warned he could "lose" his toes by doctors after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

The Libertines star has been forced to perform from a chair during the group's current European tour on doctor's orders.

As reported by The Sun, he told fans onstage in Munich, Germany earlier this month: “I saw the doctor today and he said you need to stay off your feet as much as you can otherwise you’ll lose your toes.”

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can cause compilcations if the condition is not managed effectively; one side effect is poor circulation, which in severe cases can lead to amputations.

The 45-year-old musician has also had to start wearing orthopaedic shoes to ease any pain in the feet.

Doherty had swapped drugs for cheese and other calorific foods before being diagnosed with diabetes.

The Libertines in 2024: Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Picture: Ed Cooke/Press

Last year, Pete told The Guardian: “I gave up the main poisons and my health improved. Then you get told alcohol and cheese and sugar are just as bad and you were healthier when you were on heroin.”

Confirming his diagnosis, he added: "It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.”

In 2023, during an appearance on Louis Theroux Interviews, Pete shared: "You are looking at a very sick man.

"I’ve battered it, haven’t I, I’ve f**king caned it.

"Heroin and the crack... I surrendered to that, and then it was cocaine and the smoking and the alcohol, and now it’s cheese and the saucisson, and the sugar in the tea."

Pete was told by doctors that if he didn't overhaul his lifestyle, he could risk death.

He said: "They told me a little while ago if you don’t change your diet then you’re gonna have diabetes and cholesterol problems. Death’s lurking, you know what I mean?"

The Libertines' European shows continue until 21st February before the band head over to Australia for a run of shows in April. The band will also play a sting of dates in the UK this summer:

The Libertines UK tour dates 2025