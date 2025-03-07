Pete Doherty reveals orthopaedic shoes on Radio X: "People can be so cruel"

7 March 2025, 16:48

Pete Doherty talks tour, health, and his viral breakfast!

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker has given Radio X's Toby Tarrant a health update and showed off his "clodhoppers" after recently revealing he was living with type 2 diabetes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Doherty has revealed he now has to wear orthopaedic shoes.

The Libertines rocker previously revealed he has type 2 diabetes and was warned by a doctor that he could end up losing his toes.

Quizzed by Toby Tarrant, who was taking over hosting duties on The Chris Moyles Show this week, about the status of his feet he replied: "They’re still there, and they’re on the mend. But I’ve just got to wear these".

Showing off the contraption in the Radio X studio, the Can't Stand Me Now rocker added wryly: "I’ve just got to get it out the way first before you get any jokes in, because it’s been hard, it’s been hurtful. Walking around the streets of London in these, do you know what I mean? People can be so cruel.”

Pete Doherty speaks to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show
Pete Doherty speaks to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X, Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

The rocker is also preparing to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025, which includes the singles Calvados as well as its lead single and title track.

Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)

Doherty is also set to go out on the road to support the record next month on his Anywhere In Albion UK and European tour.

The Libs and Babyshambles rocker will also perform intimate in-store shows across the UK to celebrate the album's release in May.

Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.

Pete Doherty's 2025 UK Anywhere In Albion dates:

  • 8th March: Newport ICC Wales
  • 12th March: Wimborne The Tivoli Theatre
  • 13th March: Birmingham XOYO
  • 14th March: Oldham Whittles
  • 16th March: Bristol Trinity Centre
  • 17th March: Deptford New Cross Inn
  • 18th March: Catford Blackheath Halls
  • 20th March: Mansfield Canvas
  • 21st March: Watford Palace Theatre
  • 23rd March: Newcastle Wylam Brewery

See Pete Doherty's Felt Better Alive intimate instore dates:

  • Friday 16th May: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
  • Saturday 17th May: Jacaranda, Liverpool
  • Monday 19th May: Nantwich Civic Hall, Cheshire
  • Tuesday 20th May: Pryzm Kingston, London
  • Wednesday 21st May: Rough Trade East, London

Meanwhile, The Libertines are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.

The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.

Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.

