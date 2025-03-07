Pete Doherty reveals orthopaedic shoes on Radio X: "People can be so cruel"

On Air Now
7 March 2025, 16:48
Pete Doherty talks tour, health, and his viral breakfast!
The Libertines rocker has given Radio X's Toby Tarrant a health update and showed off his "clodhoppers" after recently revealing he was living with type 2 diabetes.
Pete Doherty has revealed he now has to wear orthopaedic shoes.
The Libertines rocker previously revealed he has type 2 diabetes and was warned by a doctor that he could end up losing his toes.
Quizzed by Toby Tarrant, who was taking over hosting duties on The Chris Moyles Show this week, about the status of his feet he replied: "They’re still there, and they’re on the mend. But I’ve just got to wear these".
Showing off the contraption in the Radio X studio, the Can't Stand Me Now rocker added wryly: "I’ve just got to get it out the way first before you get any jokes in, because it’s been hard, it’s been hurtful. Walking around the streets of London in these, do you know what I mean? People can be so cruel.”
The rocker is also preparing to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025, which includes the singles Calvados as well as its lead single and title track.
Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)
Doherty is also set to go out on the road to support the record next month on his Anywhere In Albion UK and European tour.
The Libs and Babyshambles rocker will also perform intimate in-store shows across the UK to celebrate the album's release in May.
Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.
Meanwhile, The Libertines are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.
The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.
Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.
