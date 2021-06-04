Pete Doherty owes new look to French cheese on toast and "guilty pleasure"

The Libertines' Pete Doherty is enjoying a more wholesome lifestyle. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images

By Radio X

According to reports, The Libertines frontman has named Comté cheese on toast and sleep among his favourite things and revealed he's "quite clean".

Pete Doherty surprised fans earlier this year when he was pictured looking almost unrecognisable with a much fuller figure in France.

However, it seems The Libertines frontman is living a much more wholesome and tranquil lifestyle, which has seen him swap drugs for food, cocktails and a lot of sleep.

According to The Sun, the 42-year-old rocker is "quite clean" and has developed a penchant for posh cheese on toast.

"I like Comté, Comté on toast." said the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker back in March. "My guilty pleasure is sleeping.

"For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep."

He added: "At the moment I’m quite clean. I stopped taking heroin and ketamine."

Though Doherty hasn't completely quit alcohol, he's said he likes a "glass of water" as well.

He revealed: "I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice, I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not — I like a nice glass of water."

See Doherty's healthy look as he poses with French writer below:

Meanwhile, fans who are hoping to see the band together again won't have too soon to wait.

The Libs have announced plans for a fifteen-date tour across the UK just before Christmas, which will include a whopping five homecoming shows at The O2 Forum in Kentish Town.

The Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour will kick off on 25 November at the O2 Academy Bournemouth and end up The O2 Forum in Kentish Town on 19 December.

It will mark the first time Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall have embarked on a full tour in two years.

Pete has also announced a solo gig at Powerhause Camden on 3 July 2021.

Find out more about their dates here.

The Libertines 2021 UK Tour Dates