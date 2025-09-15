Pete Doherty feared reuniting Babyshambles earlier due to addiction

15 September 2025, 17:07 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 17:16

The Libertines' Pete Doherty perform in Berlin in 2025
The Libertines' Pete Doherty perform in Berlin in 2025. Picture: Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Doherty admitted that he was worried about the negative influence he and guitarist Mick Whitnall would have on each other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Doherty has revealed part of the reason why Babyshambles took so long to reunite.

Earlier this month, the '00s indie rockers - completed by Mick Whitnall (guitar), Drew McConnell (bass guitar) and Adam Ficek (drums) - announced their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their much-loved debut album Down In Albion with shows this November and December.

Speaking of the shows, which kick off on 14th November in Norwich and includes two homecoming dates at O2 Academy Brixton, frontman Doherty revealed they were always talked about, only became possible once he and Whitnall had both been clean for a number of years.

"There was always talk about it; there was always a desire to play those songs again,” he told NME. “but the centrifugal point of it was addiction really, and the danger that me and Mick would be an unhealthy influence on each other.

"So it was people around us not wanting to meet up and probably us both knowing that it wasn’t a good idea."

Read more:

Babyshambles 2025 press image
Babyshambles 2025 press image. Picture: Barnaby Fairley

The band also told the outlet that the reunion was meant to include their late include guitarist Patrick Waldren, who sadly died earlier this year.

Doherty added that his unexpected passing was “a real trigger to get [the reunion shows] done”.

The Killamangiro singer went on: “My first thought was of just seeing his face up there while we’re playing and that’ll be an important part of it".

Doherty previously said of the band's live dates: “We were all thinking we should do a few shows and  everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, play some of the old tunes and have a little shindig.”

Final tickets for the band's live dates are available here.

Babyshambles were formed in 2003 during a hiatus with The Libertines when Doherty was forced to step down from the band.

The rockers have released three Top 10 albums altogether: Down In Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel To The Prequel (2013) and scored four Top 10 singles with Killamangiro, F**k Forever, Albion and Delivery.

Babyshambles - Killamangiro

Babyshambles 2025 UK dates:

  • Fri 14th November: Norwich - The LCR
  • Sun 16th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton
  • Mon 17th November: London - O2 Academy - Brixton - ADDED DATE
  • Weds 26th November: Birmingham - O2 Academy
  • Sat 29th November: Liverpool - Mountford Hall
  • Sun 30th November: Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse
  • Tues 2nd December: Newcastle O2 City Hall
  • Thur 4th December: Glasgow O2 Academy
  • Fri 5th December: Glasgow O2 Academy - ADDED DATE
  • Sun 7th December: Leeds O2 Academy
  • Mon 8th December: Nottingham Rock City
  • Tues 9th December: Bristol O2 Academy - ADDED DATE
  • Weds 10th December: Plymouth - Pavilions

Read more:

