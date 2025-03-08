Pete Doherty on his breakfast challenge going viral: "That's the music industry"

8 March 2025, 13:30 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 13:33

Pete Doherty talks tour, health, and his viral breakfast!

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker has discussed his mega breakfast challenge with Radio X's Toby Tarrant and why it became the focus of the press.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Doherty has recalled his mega breakfast challenge, which saw him polish off a full english in Margate.

Back in 2018, The Libertines rocker wolfed down a huge fried breakfast at the Dalby Cafe in Cliftonville, Margate in under 20 minutes.

The Time For Heroes rocker went viral for eating the huge dish - including eggs, bacon, a sausage quarter pounder burger, chips, hash browns, onion rings, bubble, beans , mushrooms and 2 slices of thick bread, which he washed down with 2 bottles of Yazoo.

However, Doherty has revealed his "trick" to completing the feat, which was attempted by Toby Tarrant in 2023.

Asked how he managed it, he told Radio X: "Yeah, you know the trick is take a couple of dogs with you, put them under the table."

He went on: "The sad thing was at that time when I was living in Margate and did that, I'd just released my first solo album with the Puta Madres. I didn't get any press. Didn't get any reviews. No attention. I'd done loads of good work for the dog charity down there. I was picking up litter on the beach. Nothing. I eat a breakfast and it goes viral [...] That's the music industry".

Watch Toby Tarrant's attempt of the feat below:

Toby is taking on the Pete Doherty mega breakfast challenge!

Read more:

Doherty is now preparing to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025, which includes the singles Calvados as well as its lead single and title track.

Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)

He'll head out on the road to support the record next month on his Anywhere In Albion UK and European tour.

The Libs and Babyshambles rocker will also perform intimate in-store shows across the UK to celebrate the album's release in May.

Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.

Pete Doherty's 2025 UK Anywhere In Albion dates:

  • 8th March: Newport ICC Wales
  • 12th March: Wimborne The Tivoli Theatre
  • 13th March: Birmingham XOYO
  • 14th March: Oldham Whittles
  • 16th March: Bristol Trinity Centre
  • 17th March: Deptford New Cross Inn
  • 18th March: Catford Blackheath Halls
  • 20th March: Mansfield Canvas
  • 21st March: Watford Palace Theatre
  • 23rd March: Newcastle Wylam Brewery

See Pete Doherty's Felt Better Alive intimate instore dates:

  • Friday 16th May: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
  • Saturday 17th May: Jacaranda, Liverpool
  • Monday 19th May: Nantwich Civic Hall, Cheshire
  • Tuesday 20th May: Pryzm Kingston, London
  • Wednesday 21st May: Rough Trade East, London

Meanwhile, The Libertines are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.

The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.

Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.

Read more:

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s

More on The Libertines

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines is a new podcast, out on 14th October

The making of The Libertines' Up The Bracket album told in new podcast

The Libertines' Carl Barât on Radio X

The Libertines on Up The Bracket 20th anniversary gigs, Mick Jones and Glastonbury

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat performing live with The Libertines in December 2003

How did The Libertines come up with their name?

The Libertines' Pete Doherty Perform At O2 Forum Kentish Town

Pete Doherty gives update on The Libertines' fourth album

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s