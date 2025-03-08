Pete Doherty on his breakfast challenge going viral: "That's the music industry"
8 March 2025, 13:30 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 13:33
Pete Doherty talks tour, health, and his viral breakfast!
The Libertines rocker has discussed his mega breakfast challenge with Radio X's Toby Tarrant and why it became the focus of the press.
Listen to this article
Pete Doherty has recalled his mega breakfast challenge, which saw him polish off a full english in Margate.
Back in 2018, The Libertines rocker wolfed down a huge fried breakfast at the Dalby Cafe in Cliftonville, Margate in under 20 minutes.
The Time For Heroes rocker went viral for eating the huge dish - including eggs, bacon, a sausage quarter pounder burger, chips, hash browns, onion rings, bubble, beans , mushrooms and 2 slices of thick bread, which he washed down with 2 bottles of Yazoo.
However, Doherty has revealed his "trick" to completing the feat, which was attempted by Toby Tarrant in 2023.
Asked how he managed it, he told Radio X: "Yeah, you know the trick is take a couple of dogs with you, put them under the table."
He went on: "The sad thing was at that time when I was living in Margate and did that, I'd just released my first solo album with the Puta Madres. I didn't get any press. Didn't get any reviews. No attention. I'd done loads of good work for the dog charity down there. I was picking up litter on the beach. Nothing. I eat a breakfast and it goes viral [...] That's the music industry".
Watch Toby Tarrant's attempt of the feat below:
Toby is taking on the Pete Doherty mega breakfast challenge!
Read more:
- Pete Doherty told by doctors: "You could lose your toes"
- Pete Doherty reveals orthopaedic shoes on Radio X: "People can be so cruel"
- The Libertines' 2025 gig at London's Gunnersbury Park: How to buy tickets
- REVIEW: The Libertines bring On The Beach Brighton to a triumphant close
Doherty is now preparing to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025, which includes the singles Calvados as well as its lead single and title track.
Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)
He'll head out on the road to support the record next month on his Anywhere In Albion UK and European tour.
The Libs and Babyshambles rocker will also perform intimate in-store shows across the UK to celebrate the album's release in May.
Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.
Pete Doherty's 2025 UK Anywhere In Albion dates:
- 8th March: Newport ICC Wales
- 12th March: Wimborne The Tivoli Theatre
- 13th March: Birmingham XOYO
- 14th March: Oldham Whittles
- 16th March: Bristol Trinity Centre
- 17th March: Deptford New Cross Inn
- 18th March: Catford Blackheath Halls
- 20th March: Mansfield Canvas
- 21st March: Watford Palace Theatre
- 23rd March: Newcastle Wylam Brewery
See Pete Doherty's Felt Better Alive intimate instore dates:
- Friday 16th May: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- Saturday 17th May: Jacaranda, Liverpool
- Monday 19th May: Nantwich Civic Hall, Cheshire
- Tuesday 20th May: Pryzm Kingston, London
- Wednesday 21st May: Rough Trade East, London
Meanwhile, The Libertines are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.
The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.
Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.
Read more:
- What are The Libertines' biggest songs?
- The story of The Libertines' What a Waster
- How did The Libertines come up with their name?