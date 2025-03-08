Pete Doherty on his breakfast challenge going viral: "That's the music industry"

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker has discussed his mega breakfast challenge with Radio X's Toby Tarrant and why it became the focus of the press.

Pete Doherty has recalled his mega breakfast challenge, which saw him polish off a full english in Margate.

Back in 2018, The Libertines rocker wolfed down a huge fried breakfast at the Dalby Cafe in Cliftonville, Margate in under 20 minutes.

The Time For Heroes rocker went viral for eating the huge dish - including eggs, bacon, a sausage quarter pounder burger, chips, hash browns, onion rings, bubble, beans , mushrooms and 2 slices of thick bread, which he washed down with 2 bottles of Yazoo.

However, Doherty has revealed his "trick" to completing the feat, which was attempted by Toby Tarrant in 2023.

Asked how he managed it, he told Radio X: "Yeah, you know the trick is take a couple of dogs with you, put them under the table."

He went on: "The sad thing was at that time when I was living in Margate and did that, I'd just released my first solo album with the Puta Madres. I didn't get any press. Didn't get any reviews. No attention. I'd done loads of good work for the dog charity down there. I was picking up litter on the beach. Nothing. I eat a breakfast and it goes viral [...] That's the music industry".

Watch Toby Tarrant's attempt of the feat below:

Toby is taking on the Pete Doherty mega breakfast challenge!

Doherty is now preparing to release his next solo effort Felt Better Alive on 16th May 2025, which includes the singles Calvados as well as its lead single and title track.

Peter Doherty - Felt Better Alive (Official Video)

He'll head out on the road to support the record next month on his Anywhere In Albion UK and European tour.

The Libs and Babyshambles rocker will also perform intimate in-store shows across the UK to celebrate the album's release in May.

Find out more at peterdoherty.orcd.co/feltbetteralive.

Pete Doherty's 2025 UK Anywhere In Albion dates:

8th March: Newport ICC Wales

12th March: Wimborne The Tivoli Theatre

13th March: Birmingham XOYO

14th March: Oldham Whittles

16th March: Bristol Trinity Centre

17th March: Deptford New Cross Inn

18th March: Catford Blackheath Halls

20th March: Mansfield Canvas

21st March: Watford Palace Theatre

23rd March: Newcastle Wylam Brewery

See Pete Doherty's Felt Better Alive intimate instore dates:

Friday 16th May: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Saturday 17th May: Jacaranda, Liverpool

Monday 19th May: Nantwich Civic Hall, Cheshire

Tuesday 20th May: Pryzm Kingston, London

Wednesday 21st May: Rough Trade East, London

Meanwhile, The Libertines are set to continue touring this year, with shows that include a huge homecoming festival day at London's Gunnersbury Park.

The event - which takes place on 9th August 2025 - will see the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers joined by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girl, Real Farmer.

Tickets are on sale now at thelibertines.com.

