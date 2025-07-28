The Libertines announce intimate Gunnersbury Park warm-up show in London this week

28 July 2025, 15:02

The Libertines press image 2024
The Libertines press image 2024. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced an intimate show in West London with only 250 tickets available.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines have announced an intimate Gunnersbury Park warm-up show, taking place in West London this Thursday (31 July).

The special, one-off live club show will take place at an undisclosed venue in West London on Thursday 31st July with the band taking to the stage at 7.30pm before heading straight onto their tour bus for more sold-out shows in France and Belgium.

Entrance to the intimate Gunnersbury Park warm-up show is on a first come, first served basis with only 250 tickets available. To be in with a chance of attending, fans can sign up here.

Read more:

The Libertines' Gunnersbury Park show takes place on Saturday 9 August 2025 with support coming from very special guests Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girls and Real Farmer.

This show brings to a close The Libertines' world tour in support of their No.1 album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, that has seen them sell out shows across the world from Australia - Mexico City, Seoul - France, Germany and now Shepherd's Bush. 

Peter Doherty said of the date: “We are going to take a break, live life a little for a bit and enjoy some time in the wilderness communing with nature, and see where the muse takes us. Hopefully you can make it to the final night of the tour at Gunnersbury Park. It’s gonna be historic. If not, we’ll see you down the road some time. Love Peter X”

The Libertines had their own detective agency!

Read more:

