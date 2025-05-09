The Libertines to play Eden Sessions in special one-day event for 2025

The Libertines will play the huge outside show next year. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers have been confirmed for a headline show on Sunday 13th July, joined by Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and more. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have been announced for Eden Sessions 2025.

The Camden-formed indie rockers - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell - will head down to Cornwall to play a special one-off date at the its famous Biomes on Sunday 13th July.

The Don't Look Back Into The Su outfit will be joined by a line-up of special guests, including Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Sports Team and Mên An Tol.

Read more:

Rita Broe, Eden Sessions managing director, said: “The Libertines are a band whose story is woven into the fabric of British music history – raw and uncompromising. To welcome them to theEden Sessions for what promises to be an unforgettable, one-day celebration feels incredibly special. “The event will bring together a standout lineup of exciting acts, who, combined, will be sure to deliver a passionate and powerful day – a fitting finale for this years’ Sessions season.”

Tickets for The Libertines Session at the Eden Project, which will be available to buy at www.edensessions.com cost £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee.

Inside Track pass-holders can buy tickets now, while the general sale is a takes place on Monday 12th May from 3:30pm BST.

The Libertines had their own detective agency!

Read more: