The Libertines to play Eden Sessions in special one-day event for 2025

9 May 2025, 19:01

The Libertines press image 2024
The Libertines will play the huge outside show next year. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers have been confirmed for a headline show on Sunday 13th July, joined by Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and more. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines have been announced for Eden Sessions 2025.

The Camden-formed indie rockers - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell - will head down to Cornwall to play a special one-off date at the its famous Biomes on Sunday 13th July.

The Don't Look Back Into The Su outfit will be joined by a line-up of special guests, including Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Sports Team and Mên An Tol.

Read more:

Rita Broe, Eden Sessions managing director, said: “The Libertines are a band whose story is woven into the fabric of British music history – raw and uncompromising. To welcome them to theEden Sessions for what promises to be an unforgettable, one-day celebration feels incredibly special. “The event will bring together a standout lineup of exciting acts, who, combined, will be sure to deliver a passionate and powerful day – a fitting finale for this years’ Sessions season.”

Tickets for The Libertines Session at the Eden Project, which will be available to buy at www.edensessions.com cost £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee.

Inside Track pass-holders can buy tickets now, while the general sale is a takes place on Monday 12th May from 3:30pm BST.

The Libertines had their own detective agency!

Read more:

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s

More on The Libertines

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines is a new podcast, out on 14th October

The making of The Libertines' Up The Bracket album told in new podcast

The Libertines' Carl Barât on Radio X

The Libertines on Up The Bracket 20th anniversary gigs, Mick Jones and Glastonbury

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat performing live with The Libertines in December 2003

How did The Libertines come up with their name?

The Libertines' Pete Doherty Perform At O2 Forum Kentish Town

Pete Doherty gives update on The Libertines' fourth album

00s Live Playlists

Radio X 00s