Young brothers cover Liam Gallagher and Oasis and it's BIBLICAL

13-year-old Alex and his seven-year-old brother Luca have shared impressive covers of Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger and Liam Gallagher's Once track.

A talented young musician and his younger brother have covered Liam Gallagher's Once single.

13-year-old Alex Spencer and his seven-year-old brother Luca took to Twitter to share their rendition of the track in a video, which sees the eldest sing and play guitar while his sibling pulls off impressive vocals in front of the mic.

If you hadn't already guessed, the pair are HUGE Man City fans, and Alex is a musician and a busker who credits Oasis and The Beatles as his favourite bands.

Watch their cover of the Why Me? Why Not track in their video above.

READ MORE: Eric Cantona stars in Liam Gallagher's Once video

13 year old Alex and his brother covered Liam Gallagher Once single. Picture: 1. Twitter/AlexSpencerColl 2. Press/Tom Beard

It's not the only Oasis related tribute these young music lovers have created. Last week saw Alex and Luca share an energetic version of Don't Look Back In Anger to celebrate 25 years of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album.

Watch their cover, which was captioned: "Happy 25th anniversary to the superb @oasis album 'What's the story morning glory ' what a class LP!"

And to prove they've got admirers in high places, the impressive performance was retweeted by both the official Oasis and Man City Twitter accounts.

If that wasn't exciting enough, the pair appeared on Man City's We're Not Really Here pre-match show, where Alex explained where his love of guitar began.

"About three years ago my Dad used to play guitar, and he'd play the same songs over and over again [...] so then I just started playing myself and then 'cause [we're from] Manchester, my Dad started playing Oasis songs and I really got into Oasis. I love the tunes and everything."

Liam Gallagher himself has previously given Alex the seal of approval on Twitter, replying to a video of him busking in public.

After Alex asked if he owed the Oasis frontman any royalties, Liam responded: "You owe me nish rasta you sound celestial peace".

You owe me nish rasta you sound celestial peace ✌️ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2020

Liam was probably right in this respect, with Half The World Away being sung and written by his brother Noel!

Alex also has a YouTube channel, which is under the Alex Spencer Music name, where he's covered the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Randy Crawford, Bruno Mars, plus even shared an original song.

What a legend!

You can follow and watch more from Alex here:

twitter.com/ALEXSPENCERCOLL

facebook.com/alexbuskermcr

instagram.com/alex.spencermusic

YouTube.com/Alex Spencer Music

READ MORE: Young fan reacrs to Liam Gallagher watching his cover