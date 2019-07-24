Liam Gallagher is watching Love Island again and is backing Ovie Soko

Liam Gallagher and Love Island contestant Ovie Soko. Picture: Press & ITV2/Love Island

The former Oasis frontman seems to have fallen off the wagon when it comes to the reality dating show as he praises one of its contestants.

Liam Gallagher has teased that he's back watching Love Island and even has a favourite contestant.

Back in June, the former Oasis rocker revealed in an interview with BBC Breakfast that he was no longer watching the reality dating show, explaining: "I sort of fell into it last year. But I haven't watched a bit this year, which is good.

"It's like not doing drugs. It's like, you wake up in the morning going like that, 'Did I watch Love Island? No, I didn't. Yes!' "

However, this week the Shockwave singer took to his Twitter to namecheck popular Love Island contestant Ovie Soko, and share his appreciation for the basketball player.

See his tweet below:

Ovie Ovie Ovie Oi Oi Oi LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 23, 2019

Gallagher may not have watched Love Island from the start this year, but in 2017 it's fair to say he was a little obsessed with the ITV2 dating show.

"I’m watching it every night," he confessed to Radio X's Chris Moyles the season drew to a climax.

"Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?"

Watch our video below:

The Wall Of Glass singer added: "I like it man, but I don’t truly understand the bit where they’ve got to kip on the floor outside.

"I’m just into the fact that it’s shit, you know what I mean? It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on."

But what's the secret to truly appreciating Love Island for the Manchester legend?

"You’ve got to commit from early days," explained the Rock 'N' Roll Star.

This week, the Wall of Glass singer also confirmed he'll become part of history when he takes part in an MTV Unplugged gig this year.

Gallagher will be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M. and Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him - when he takes to the stage at Hull City Hall on 3 August 2019.

MTV UK Unplugged. August 3rd Hull City Hall. Find tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F0056F7B38177A2 Posted by Liam Gallagher on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED

