Liam Gallagher vows to marry girlfriend Debbie Gwyther

Liam Gallagher and partney Debbie Gwyther in 2018. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

The former Oasis frontman has revealed to fans he wants to tie the knot with his former PA after calling her a "guru" in a post on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher may be hearing wedding bells again in the near future, after revealing he'd marry his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

The former Oasis frontman has been wed twice before, but confirmed he'd be happy to tie the knot once more after being questioned by a fan.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of this morning, the One Of Us singer shared a photo of himself with his partner alongside the caption: "Behind every guru there’s another great guru".

Behind every guru there’s another great guru pic.twitter.com/yKWez2xDId — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2019

When one fan asked if he would marry the 36-year-old, he simply replied: "Yes".

Yes — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 2, 2019

Gallagher and Gwyther have been together for around six years - with Debbie first working as his personal assistant after previous stints as a music manager and PR executive.

Liam and Debbie first started dating after his split from ex wife and All Saints star Natalie Appleton in 2013.

The Shockwave singer refers to Debbie as his soulmate and credits her in his As It Was documentary as being the driving force behind his comeback.

Gallagher was previously married to actress Patsy Kensit from 1997-2000 and Nicole Appleton from 2008-2014.

The 46-year-old shares son Lennon (19) from his first marriage, son Gene (18) from his second, daughter Molly Moorish (21), from his relationship with Lisa Moorish, and Gemma Ghorbani (6), who was born of an affair between the rocker and American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Meanwhile, Radio X is set to host a very special and intimate show with Liam Gallagher.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star will return to Manchester for a homecoming show at the O2 Ritz on 21 September - the day of his 47th Birthday.

He'll be joined by Sam Fender, and the pair will both be celebrating important releases, with Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not album out on 20 September and Fender's much anticipated debuted album, Hypersonic Missiles, being released the week before.

