Liam Gallagher teams up with Twitter to send “goodies” to health worker fans

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to ask "BIBLICAL" health workers to make themselves known.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he's joined forces with Twitter to send "goodies" to some of those working in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on World Health Day, which took place this Tuesday 7 April, the former Oasis frontman tweeted: "Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if your a health worker?"

The Wall Of Glass singer added: "Listen your all BIBLICAL my mates at twitter are gonna get in touch with a few of you and send you some GOODIES stay safe and thankyou LG x".

Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if your a health worker? LG x #worldhealthday https://t.co/jhRLJHsEet — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 7, 2020

Listen your all BIBLICAL my mates at twitter are gonna get in touch with a few of you and send you some GOODIES stay safe and thankyou LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 7, 2020

The Manchester rocker has previously shown his love for the NHS by continuing to pin a tweet he wrote on 26 March 2020, which reads: "NHS BIBLICAL".

Gallagher's announcement comes after he vowed to take part on an Oasis gig to raise money for the NHS "with or without" his estranged brother Noel Gallagher.

Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2020

At the moment it certainly looks like it would definitely be without since Noel recently joked in an interview with Vogue: "I’ve often thought, ‘Let’s just do a gig.’ But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f**king idiot up."

He added: "The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in… but that’s not going to solve anything, is it?"

Liam didn't take kindly to his older brother's joke, taking to Twitter to react to the story.

So I hear Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down fucking hell im in total shock and they say im the 1 who goes round threatning people WOW — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 3, 2020

