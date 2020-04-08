Liam Gallagher teams up with Twitter to send “goodies” to health worker fans

8 April 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 11:31

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to ask "BIBLICAL" health workers to make themselves known.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he's joined forces with Twitter to send "goodies" to some of those working in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on World Health Day, which took place this Tuesday 7 April, the former Oasis frontman tweeted: "Brothers and Sisters make yourself known if your a health worker?"

The Wall Of Glass singer added: "Listen your all BIBLICAL my mates at twitter are gonna get in touch with a few of you and send you some GOODIES stay safe and thankyou LG x".

The Manchester rocker has previously shown his love for the NHS by continuing to pin a tweet he wrote on 26 March 2020, which reads: "NHS BIBLICAL".

Gallagher's announcement comes after he vowed to take part on an Oasis gig to raise money for the NHS "with or without" his estranged brother Noel Gallagher.

At the moment it certainly looks like it would definitely be without since Noel recently joked in an interview with Vogue: "I’ve often thought, ‘Let’s just do a gig.’ But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f**king idiot up."

He added: "The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in… but that’s not going to solve anything, is it?"

Liam didn't take kindly to his older brother's joke, taking to Twitter to react to the story.

