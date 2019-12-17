Liam Gallagher: I turned down I'm A Celeb, Strictly Come Dancing & Jeremy Kyle offers

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he was approached by both celebrity competitions after leaving Beady Eye.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he turned down offers to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and even Jeremy Kyle.

The former Oasis frontman has opened up about being offered money to appear on the popular reality shows in 2014 after Beady Eye split and his expensive divorce to All Saints' Nicole Appleton, after it had emerged he'd fathered a daughter, Gemma, with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, speaking in an interview with MOJO magazine, which will be released in February 2020, he said: "There was all that. It might have been 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'. They said, 'Do you wanna come in the jungle?' I said, 'Listen mate, I'm already in the f***ing jungle. Are you taking the f***ing p**s? My band's just broken up, f***ing our kid don't speak to me, the missus has f***ing left, I've got another f***ing kid on the way - this is the f***ing jungle. F***ing s***ty little TV f***king show."

He added: "I think I got asked to go on 'Strictly Come Dancing' as well. I don't know about that. The hips aren't what they used to be. Maybe I'm just blagging it and a f***ing proper little flamenco dude is trying to get out."

According to the Shockwave singer, Jeremy Kyle was also keen to get Liam and his estranged brother Noel on the now-axed show for a celebrity special to resolve their differences.

The Wall Of Glass singer record: "Actually I think Jeremy Kyle offered to put me on his show - 'Come on the show, you and your brother...' Aye right. You couldn't sort a f***ing packet of crisps out."

Meanwhile, Liam has praised Eric Cantona after he shared a video of him listening to his solo music.

The ex-Manchester United footballer took to Instagram to share a video of himself with the former Oasis frontman's Once track, which is taken from his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

The video, which begins with him wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

Gallagher, who was tagged in the post, responded in the comments section, writing: "I always knew you were cool c’mon you know LG x".

Liam might have given Man City football rival and Man Utd legend Cantona his seal of approval, but he's still not happy with his estranged brother Noel, who branded new Oasis fans "little pr**ks".

He told Guitar.com: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021.

"The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing. They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

"But really, they have no idea what was going on before. So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days."

The comments outraged brother Liam, who tweeted: "For someone who honestly - and I mean HONESTLY - thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation... is seriously deluded. Imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pr**ks.

"Sorry rkid, you need more than a year off. You are an embarrassment to the family."

