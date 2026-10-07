Liam Gallagher says he turned down The Celebrity Traitors: "It's not my thing"

Liam Gallagher with an image of The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman inset. Picture: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images, BBC One/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman revealed that he was approached to take part in the star-studded version of the popular game show, but decided he wasn't interested.

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Liam Gallagher turned down the chance to appear on The Celebrity Traitors.

The second series of the popular reality television game show kicked off this month, with Richard E. Grant, Romesh Ranganathan, Miranda Hart, Maya Jama and Ross Kemp among its star-studded cast.

However, when one fan suggested on that the Oasis frontman should be recruited to appear on the show, he set the record straight, writing on X: "I’ve been asked it’s not my thing I’m not a celebrity".

I’ve been asked it’s not my thing I’m not a celebrity — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2026

The Supersonic singer may not consider himself a celebrity, but as one fan pointed out, he featured on another TV staple, Celebrity Gogglebox, where he watched the box alongside his mother Peggy and son Gene.

Watch the moment the Manchester rocker reveals he's not a strong swimmer on the show, quipping: "I struggle having a shower".

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Liam Gallagher might not be on Celebrity Traitors any time soon, but Oasis fans have a chance to see him and his brother Noel on the small screen when Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger comes to Disney+ this Friday (9th October).

Radio X attended the UK premiere of the documentary at London's Leicester Square on 7th September and saw the Gallagher clan descend on the black carpet as well as band members Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell.

While there was a somewhat of a rush to get into the cinema to experience the film on IMAX, Noel had a one-word response just for us.

Asked by Dan O'Connell to sum up the documentary in one word, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Expensive."

Watch our micro-moment with the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter below:

Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!

Meanwhile fans can see the Gallagher brothers in the flesh when they embark on their Live '27 dates next year.

Tickets went on sale at the end of the month and once they completely sold out, Liam took to X to congratulate and commiserate with fans, writing: "That's all folks we have officially sold out... no more tickets left.

"Congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn't sneak in f*** it yolo."

That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in fuck it yolo LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 27, 2026

Richard Ashcroft is the only opener confirmed for the band's second reunion, which will begin at Glasgow's Celtic Park on 21st May next year.

Replying to a fan who felt the ticket prices for the Live '27 shows were fair, the frontman said: "HALLA F***** LULU finally. Oh and there’s quite a few more support acts to be announced but we don’t care about that though coz OASIS are greedy bumba f****** clarts."

When one fan asked if the DMA'S would perform, Liam counted the Aussie trio out, saying: “They have not made the list I’m afraid.”

The 42 live shows will see Oasis make their way across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, US and Ireland.

See the Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

MAY:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

JUNE:

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

JULY:

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

06 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA - NEW DATE ADDED

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

20 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE - RESCHEDULED DATE

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

26 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO - NEW DATE ADDED

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

AUGUST:

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

SEPTEMBER:

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

25 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

26 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

The struggle of getting Oasis Live 27 tickets...

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