Liam Gallagher is set to be a grandfather as daughter Molly announces pregnancy

Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish Gallagher is expecting a baby. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Molly Moorish Gallagher has announced that she's expecting her first child with Liverpool F.C. player Nathaniel Phillips

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher is set to be a grandfather for the first time.

Molly Moorish Gallagher - who the Oasis frontman shares with Lisa Moorish - took to Instagram this week to announce that she is expecting her first child.

The 27-year-old shared a series of snaps of herself with her footballer boyfriend Nathaniel Phillips, who she's been with since 2022, alongside the caption: "bulking season".

The carousel also included photos of her posing with her baby bump, showing of cute baby clothes and nesting accessories, such as a mug emblazoned with the word "MUM".

Read more:

Molly's family have rushed to congratulate her, with her mother Lisa writing in the comments section: "Waaaaaaah! Can't wait to be 👵🏽 👶🏻♥️"

Meanwhile, her half brother Gene shared heart emojis in the comments, while her cousin Anaïs - who Noel Gallagher shares with Meg Matthews - wrote "Oi Oi".

Founding Oasis member and former rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs wrote: "Congrats to you both!!!!"

Elsewhere, Frances Bean - the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain - wrote: "Congratulations" and former Happy Mondays singer Rowetta said: "Beautiful".

Liam Gallagher did not meet Moorish until 2018, when she was 21 years old, revealing they had connected when he shared a photo of himself meeting Molly along with his sons Gene and Lennon.

They’ve since become very close with Gallagher’s relationship with his daughter being touched upon in his 2019 As It Was documentary.

Molly cemented their bond when she went on to change her name to Molly Moorish Gallagher the same year.

Read more:

The news comes as Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to all-things Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!

Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.

It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.

Radio X Oasis is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device. Picture: Radio X

Fans are able to listen to Oasis’ extensive and legendary discography on the station including huge hits including Wonderwall and Live Forever, fan favourites such as Slide Away and Acquiesce, much-loved B-Sides like Half The World Away and The Masterplan, plus archived live tracks recorded exclusively for Radio X.

The station will take a trip into the Radio X interview archives to dig out chats with Noel, Liam and other Oasis band members and present curated shows including Oasis-themed Top 10s, Chilled hours, 90s and 00s dedicated shows, and the opportunity for fans to pick their ideal set list.

As the reunion tour draws closer, Radio X Oasis will bring listeners all the latest updates on The Oasis Live '25 Tour and soundtracking the build up as fans prepare for the ultimate gigs this Summer.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio said of the news: “Launching Radio X Oasis feels like the ultimate way to celebrate this unforgettable chapter in music history. There’s no band like Oasis, and no audience more passionate — in the words of the band themselves: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The wait is over." And now we’re thrilled to bring this moment to life for our listeners with a dedicated radio station. It's just rock'n'roll.”

Radio X Oasis is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device.