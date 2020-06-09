Liam Gallagher to join Tim Burgess' listening party for MTV Unplugged album

9 June 2020, 11:35 | Updated: 9 June 2020, 11:57

Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged album artwork
Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged album artwork. Picture: Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman will be joined by Bonehead for the famous social listening event this Friday (12 June).

Liam Gallagher is set to take part in Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Parties.

The former Oasis frontman is preparing to release his MTV Unplugged album this Friday (12 June), and to celebrate he'll help host an "extra special" version of the listening parties on the same day.

Taking to Twitter The Charlatans frontman - who began hosting the parties during the UK's lockdown measures - wrote: "Friday June 12th
"7pm (U.K. time)@liamgallagher will be our host for an extra special #TimsTwitterListeningParty featuring his @MTV Unplugged album.

"Join us".

READ MORE: The best MTV Unplugged sessions

The Only One I Know singer added: "Listening party superhero @BoneheadsPage will be joining us too. Going to be a big night ; )".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says “Oasis have unfinished business”

Tim Burgess' Listening Parties have celebrated a host of albums from across the musical spectrum since they were launched in March this year.

Albums to be given the Listening Party treatment so far include Pulp's Different Class, Suede's Dog Man Star, Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Doves' Lost Souls album and Blur's Parklife.

Watch Tim Burgess talk to Radio X about his Listening Parties here:

READ MORE: What are the next albums on Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party?

