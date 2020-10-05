Liam Gallagher thinks about moving back to Manchester "all the time"

5 October 2020, 11:46 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 12:02

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester
Liam Gallagher wouldn't mind relocating to his hometown. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he often thinks about coming back to his home city to live permanently.

Liam Gallagher often thinks of living in his hometown Manchester.

The iconic Oasis frontman and his estranged brother Noel are known from hailing from the city and being born and raised in the suburb of Burnage, and it turns out Liam wouldn't mind going back.

Asked by a fan if he ever thinks about moving back to his hometown, the Shockwave singer replied: "All the time".

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

The Shockwave singer also gave his thoughts on the shock football results this weekend, which saw Tottenham beating Manchester United 6-1 and Liverpool being beaten 2-7 by Aston Villa.

Asked by one fan what he thought about the result, he replied: "Heaven".

When another fan asked if he thinks no audiences are affecting players' performance, the life-long Man City fan responded: "Yeah coz there’s no pressure".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher names favourite guitarist and Bonehead is gutted again

Meanwhile, last week saw Oasis celebrate 25 years of their second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but Liam was noticeably missing from the celebrations.

Hitting out at his brother for taking part in an exclusive interview, he wrote on Twitter: "The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart".

When a fan commented that at least his brother and former bandmate recognises his iconic voice, he replied: "Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers".

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud

However, one person who isn't discounting Liam's impact on a generation is Tom Grennan, who told Radio X: "I've watched clips of Knebworth on YouTube and seeing how people reacted to Liam Gallagher... there won't be another Liam Gallagher, ever."

He added: "They created a whole movement and a culture... and Liam Gallagher will always be the man."

Miles Kane paid tribute by covering the album track Hey Now!

Watch his rendition below:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher tried to record Wonderwall sat on an actual wall

