Liam Gallagher thinks about moving back to Manchester "all the time"

Liam Gallagher wouldn't mind relocating to his hometown. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he often thinks about coming back to his home city to live permanently.

Liam Gallagher often thinks of living in his hometown Manchester.

The iconic Oasis frontman and his estranged brother Noel are known from hailing from the city and being born and raised in the suburb of Burnage, and it turns out Liam wouldn't mind going back.

Asked by a fan if he ever thinks about moving back to his hometown, the Shockwave singer replied: "All the time".

All the time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 5, 2020

The Shockwave singer also gave his thoughts on the shock football results this weekend, which saw Tottenham beating Manchester United 6-1 and Liverpool being beaten 2-7 by Aston Villa.

Asked by one fan what he thought about the result, he replied: "Heaven".

Heaven — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 5, 2020

When another fan asked if he thinks no audiences are affecting players' performance, the life-long Man City fan responded: "Yeah coz there’s no pressure".

Yeah coz there’s no pressure — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, last week saw Oasis celebrate 25 years of their second studio album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but Liam was noticeably missing from the celebrations.

Hitting out at his brother for taking part in an exclusive interview, he wrote on Twitter: "The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart".

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

When a fan commented that at least his brother and former bandmate recognises his iconic voice, he replied: "Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers".

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

However, one person who isn't discounting Liam's impact on a generation is Tom Grennan, who told Radio X: "I've watched clips of Knebworth on YouTube and seeing how people reacted to Liam Gallagher... there won't be another Liam Gallagher, ever."

He added: "They created a whole movement and a culture... and Liam Gallagher will always be the man."

Miles Kane paid tribute by covering the album track Hey Now!

Watch his rendition below:

