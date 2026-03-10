Liam Gallagher thanks fans for not voting Oasis for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026

Liam Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour in 2025. Picture: Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Oasis frontman has previously shared his disappointment at the band being considered for the honour.

Liam Gallagher has thanked fans for not supporting Oasis in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Britpop icons have been shortlisted for the honour for the third consecutive time, making the 2026 nods alongside the likes of Joy Division and New Order, Mariah Carey, The Black Crowes, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden and more.

The Supersonic singer was quick to assert his negative stance on the news asserting that the Hall of Fame was "WANKERS" and when a recent leaderboard of the fan vote was shared, it's safe to say he was overjoyed by the update.

This week saw a post from fan account Oasis World share how the fan vote was progressing, alongside the caption: "LIAM GALLAGHER should be pleased to know that OASIS are currently NOWHERE near the TOP of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard."

Naturally Gallagher replied: "I’d like to thank all the people who HAVENT voted for us from the bottom of my HEART this is for you thanks".

I’d like to thank all the people who HAVENT voted for us from the bottom of my HEART this is for you thanks — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2026

At the top of the leaderboard at the time was Phil Collins, US boy band New Edition, P!nk, the late Luther Vandross and Billy Idol.

"And to all the people who voted for us,” he wrote addressing those who were still supporting Oasis in the vote, he added: “SIT DOWN.”

And to all the people who voted for us SIT DOWN — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 9, 2026

The Manchester legend has always been forthcoming about his thoughts on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his criticisms go as far back as 2021.

When asked if he would like to see his then-defunct band inducted, he told a fan he was "not interested".

Not interested in any of that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2021

In 2024 he had much stronger language when Oasis made the nominees list, writing on the platform: "F***the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x".

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Liam then doubled down on his thoughts telling The Times On Sunday in an interview: "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off".

The Rock N' Roll Star singer added: “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed."

"Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks,” he added.

Despite Liam's long-standing hatred towards the Rock & Hall of Fame, he was very supportive when his brother Noel picked up the gong for Songwriter of The Year at the BRIT Awards last month.

Taking to X as his brother accepted the gong at The Co-op Live, Manchester, he wrote: "All hail the greatest songwriter this country has ever seen since Lennon n McCartney".

All hail the greatest songwriter this country has ever seen since Lennon n McCartney ps my name is liam x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2026

