Liam Gallagher teases Oasis activity, despite telling fans they're "not doing anything in 2026"

The Oasis frontman has caused a stir with his recent messages to fans on X.

Liam Gallagher has cast doubt over whether Oasis will be taking a break in 2026.

The Britpop legend reunited with his brother Noel for an historic 41-date Live '25 tour last year and fans have speculated whether the band will return for an encore or a special reunion date at Knebworth.

Despite previously stating that Oasis are "not doing anything in 2026," Liam has now toyed with fans about the possible plans for the band this year.

When a fan noted on 30th December that “Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day," the Supersonic singer replied: "Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter”.

Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 30, 2025

Fans would be advised to take the Manchester rocker's posts on the micro-blogging platform with a pinch of salt, however, since last month Liam said there was "nothing going on next year" but the World Cup.

Nothing going on next year except the WC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

Back in November, Oasis brought their mammoth dates to a close with two dates in São Paulo, Brazile. Sharing a statement after the band said "There will now be a pause for reflection".

Their post on Instagram read: "And so it came to pass.

"The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.

"There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

