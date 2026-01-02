Liam Gallagher teases Oasis activity, despite telling fans they're "not doing anything in 2026"

2 January 2026, 15:09

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on their Live '25 dates in Brazil
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on their Live '25 dates in Brazil. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has caused a stir with his recent messages to fans on X.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has cast doubt over whether Oasis will be taking a break in 2026.

The Britpop legend reunited with his brother Noel for an historic 41-date Live '25 tour last year and fans have speculated whether the band will return for an encore or a special reunion date at Knebworth.

Despite previously stating that Oasis are "not doing anything in 2026," Liam has now toyed with fans about the possible plans for the band this year.

When a fan noted on 30th December that “Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day," the Supersonic singer replied: "Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter”.

Fans would be advised to take the Manchester rocker's posts on the micro-blogging platform with a pinch of salt, however, since last month Liam said there was "nothing going on next year" but the World Cup.

Back in November, Oasis brought their mammoth dates to a close with two dates in São Paulo, Brazile. Sharing a statement after the band said "There will now be a pause for reflection".

Their post on Instagram read: "And so it came to pass.

"The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.

"There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Read more:

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis brothers Noel at Liam Gallagher play Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th September

Oasis tease 2026 tour dates at penultimate Wembley show: "See you next year"

Liam Gallagher at the MTV EMAs in 2019.

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher performs on Oasis Live '25 tour

Liam Gallagher at 53 years old: Everything you should know about the Oasis frontman

Liam and Noel Gallagher... plus their collaborators The Chemical Brothers and John Squire

The 10 best collaborations featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher