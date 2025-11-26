Liam Gallagher teases new setlists for future Oasis shows, but rules out new material: "New music is for W***ERS"

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on their Live '25 dates in Brazil. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has taken to X after the band wrapped their Live '25 reunion shows in Brazil this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has teased "loads more classics" for future Oasis shows, but has slammed the idea of the band releasing new music.

The legendary Britpop band brought their epic Live '25 tour dates to a close in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday (23rd November) and the frontman has thanked their fans on X for making them the best band in the world.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the Manchester rocker wrote: "To all OASIS fans around the world young middle aged old as fuck THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart you absolutely LICKED IT UP TO RAS forever grateful for your ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes without you were just a good band with you were the BEST BAND ON THE F****ING PLANET LG x".

To all OASIS fans around the world young middle aged old as fuck THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart you absolutely LICKED IT UP TO RAS forever grateful for your ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes without you were just a good band with you were the BEST BAND ON THE FUCKING PLANET LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 24, 2025

Then speaking to a fan about the band's back catalogue, he teased: "There’s loads more classics we need to play for you when we go out again I mean happy Christmas".

There’s loads more classics we need to play for you when we go out again I mean happy Christmas — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2025

Those hoping to hear new songs from the band might be sorely disappointed, as Liam "doesn't see the point in making new material.

Responding to a fan who asked about the prospect of Oasis releasing new music, the 53-ye4ar-old rocker said: "New music is for W******."

New music is for WANKERS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2025

He went on: "I honestly don't see the point. It won't be as good as the old stuff. I'm quite happy singing the old stuff I'm not one of those w****** that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases, NOSTALGIA forever."

It’s not I honestly do t see the point it won’t be as good as the old stuff im quite happy singing the old stuff I’m not 1 of those WANKERS that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases NOSTALGIA forever — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, after bringing their 41 dates to a close, Oasis shared a statementment telling their fans that there will now be a "pause for reflection".

In a statement following the final show in São Paulo, the band said:

“And so it came to pass.

‘The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.

There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Read more:

In footage captured by a fan on the night, Liam told the crowd at the end of the final show: "Right then beautiful people this is it. This is It. I want to thank a few people. Might take us a minute.

"I obviously wanna thank our kid, Bonehead, Andy, Gem, Joey, Cristian...

"I wanna thank the management, I wanna thank all the crew, I wanna thank promoters, I wanna thank all the other people, but most of all, I wanna thank fuckin’ you lot man for putting this band back on the map.

"We love you. Thanks for all your energy. Take care of yourselves and we'll see you again sometime. Champagne Supernova".

See the moment below:

Noel Gallagher on the Live '25 Tour in Chile. Picture: Harriet T K Bols/Press

As with the previous nights on the tour, Oasis kicked things off with their F***ing In The Bushes intro and played the same 23-song setlist.

However, like the night before it, Live Forever was dedicated to the Stone Roses bassist, Mani, who had sadly died on Thursday 20th November.

After the show, both Liam and Noel shared their highlights from the gig.

Co-founder and original guitarist Bonehead, who returned for the band;'s South American dates after receiving treatment for prostate cancer wrote on X: "Thank you ❤️"

Thank you ❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) November 24, 2025

Oasis Live '25 tour setlist:

Intro: F***ing In The Bushes

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'you Know What I Mean?

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock 'N' Roll Star

Encore:

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

Read more: