Liam Gallagher is teasing something "BIG" this week

Liam Gallagher has teased a big announcement. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to reveal a huge announcement would be made this week, asking his followers to "stay tuned".

The former Oasis frontman has been preparing to release his third studio album, C'Mon You Know, and now it looks like we could have some more news on the horizon.

Taking to Twitter on. Tuesday (19th January) he wrote: "Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred f***ing massive so stay tuned LG x".

Big announcement tmoz and I mean BIG bigger than my nose bigger than rkids rite said Fred fucking massive so stay tuned LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 19, 2022

If the announcement is about new music, it would mark the first official material he's released since 2017's As You Were, 2019's Why Me? Why Not., his 2020 MTV Unplugged album and his Christmas charity single All You're Dreaming Of, which was released in the same year.

Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know album artwork. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know album is set for release on 27th May 2022 and the Manchester rocket told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from its lead single, while revealing he's dedicated another track to his brother Noel.

"This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine," he told the Radio X DJ ."And then there's another one I Wish I Had More Power and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

It's not the first time Gallagher has dedicated a song to his estranged sibling with Paper Crown from his debut, As You Were and The River from his follow up album Why Me? Why Not. both being dedicated to Noel.

