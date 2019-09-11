Liam Gallagher announces appearance at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders festival

Liam Gallagher and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. Picture: David Tonge/Getty Images & Press

The former Oasis frontman as teased he could be the special guest at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders festival, which takes place this weekend.

Liam Gallagher has strongly hinted he could be the special guest set for The Legitmate Peaky Blinders Festival this weekend.

The Shockwave singer may very well be dusting off his best peaked hat to attend the inaugural event, which will celebrate the hit BBC gangster series in Birmingham's Digbeth area where it's set.

Commenting on an Instagram post shared by the television show, the former Oasis frontman wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday LG x"

See it here:

Liam Gallagher teases his appearance at the Peaky Blinders festival. Picture: Instagram/Peaky Blinders Official

Gallagher's message comes in the same month he hinted he could be set for a part in the series.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what his plans were for today (Thursday 5 September), the Shockwave singer replied: "Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya".

Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

Quizzed by another if his Brummie accent is any good, he said: "It's biblical".

It's not sure whether the Manchester rocker was talking about appearing on the show as well as the festival, but it's pretty clear that he's a fan, since Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight helmed his new One Of Us video.

Watch it here:

The festival - which is co-curated by Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, will take place over two days in the historic streets, factories and warehouses of Digbeth, Birmingham and include music from across five stages with Primal Scream, Slaves and Nadine Shah to perform.

The event will also host performances from Anna Calvi (who scores the series) Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Slaves plus features a DJ set from The Streets' frontman Mike Skinner - with a very special secret guest still to be announced.

Peaky Blinders season 5 continues on BBC One on Sundays from 9pm.