Liam Gallagher teases June 2020 date with posters across Manchester

Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020. Picture: Press

Images of the former Oasis frontman have popped up across his home city alongside the date Friday 12 June 2020.

Cryptic Liam Gallagher posters have appeared across Manchester, which seem to hint at big news for his hometown.

The former Oasis frontman has shared an image of one of the posters which simply features the words: "Friday 12 June 2020" and "Manchester".

It's unclear just what the news could be about, but fans are already beginning to speculate that it will involve a huge homecoming headline date for the Manchester legend, who only played one hometown show during his Why Me? Why Not. UK tour dates this year.

See more posters here:

Liam Gallagher posters appear around Manchester teasing Friday 12 June 2020 date. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has shared a video of him singing Liam Gallagher's For What It's Worth track.

The former Take That singer is preparing to release his Christmas album, The Christmas Present, but can't help goading the Oasis legend and old rival.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Sharon star shared a story of himself singing the Gallagher track - which is taken from his 2017 debut album As You Were.

Watch him in action below:

Liam Gallagher's UK tour dates continue with a gig at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena tonight (26 November) and two dates at The O2, London from 28-29 November.

VIDEO: Robbie Williams teases Liam Gallagher with For What It's Worth cover