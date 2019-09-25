Slowthai: It was heartbreaking to pull out of Liam Gallagher's tour
25 September 2019, 15:57
The Mercury Prize-nominated rapper has talked about having to cancel supporting the Oasis legend on his forthcoming November dates.
Slowthai has talked about his decision to pull out supporting Liam Gallagher on his UK tour dates.
The Northampton rapper, whose Nothing Great About Britain album was nominated for a Mercury Prize this year was set to support the former Oasis rocker on his live dates, but cancelled them to join Brockhampton in the US.
Now, as reported by NME, the Doorman rapper told Q Magazine: "It’s always been a dream of mine to meet Liam, so it was heartbreaking to do that".
He added: "I didn’t want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things… it made a lot of sense."
Last month saw slowthai and Liam share the bad news, with the Shockwave singer writing on Twitter: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"
Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019
I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x
Gallagher fans have already begun suggesting Richard Ashcroft or Aussie trio DMA's could stand in, since The Verve legend is already opening for Liam on his Irish dates and Liam is a big fan of the Delete band.
The Northampton grime star previously had a message for naysayers, who didn't want to see him support the Manchester legend.
"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.
"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."
Slowthai came under fire last week for performing at the Mercury Prize awards ceremony with a severed head of Boris Johnson.
After being accused of inciting violence against the Prime Minister, he wrote a lengthy statement, which included: "This 'act' was a metaphor for what this government is doing to our country, except what I did was present it in plain sight."
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED
