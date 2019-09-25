Slowthai: It was heartbreaking to pull out of Liam Gallagher's tour

Slowthai and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press & Press

The Mercury Prize-nominated rapper has talked about having to cancel supporting the Oasis legend on his forthcoming November dates.

Slowthai has talked about his decision to pull out supporting Liam Gallagher on his UK tour dates.

The Northampton rapper, whose Nothing Great About Britain album was nominated for a Mercury Prize this year was set to support the former Oasis rocker on his live dates, but cancelled them to join Brockhampton in the US.

Now, as reported by NME, the Doorman rapper told Q Magazine: "It’s always been a dream of mine to meet Liam, so it was heartbreaking to do that".

He added: "I didn’t want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things… it made a lot of sense."

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Mercury Prize-nominated slowthai

Last month saw slowthai and Liam share the bad news, with the Shockwave singer writing on Twitter: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher asked who he prefers out Ian Brown & Richard Ashcroft

Gallagher fans have already begun suggesting Richard Ashcroft or Aussie trio DMA's could stand in, since The Verve legend is already opening for Liam on his Irish dates and Liam is a big fan of the Delete band.

The Northampton grime star previously had a message for naysayers, who didn't want to see him support the Manchester legend.

"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.

"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

Slowthai came under fire last week for performing at the Mercury Prize awards ceremony with a severed head of Boris Johnson.

After being accused of inciting violence against the Prime Minister, he wrote a lengthy statement, which included: "This 'act' was a metaphor for what this government is doing to our country, except what I did was present it in plain sight."

See his full tweet here:

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

READ MORE: Dave wins the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019