Liam Gallagher appears to slam Harry Styles' ticket prices after saying he's "sick of" hearing star's Aperture single

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Harry Styles.

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has set the cat amongst the pigeons with his comments about the former One Direction and X Factor star.

Liam Gallagher appears to have made comment on the price of Harry Styles tickets.

The former One Direction singer returned with a new single last week and announced the details of his Together, Together tour. However the star has trended due to the cost of his tickets, which appear to be subject to dynamic pricing and go up into the thousands in some countries.

Taking to X, the Oasis frontman seemed to put in his two pence about the trending topic, writing: "HOW MUCH".

HOW MUCH — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2026

When another fan joked about the cost of tickets for Oasis Live '25, he replied: "They were reasonable looking back at it now".

They were reasonable looking back at it now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2026

When another fan asked what number he got for "Harry's tickets" the Some Might Say singer replied: "1-20".

1-20 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2026

It's not the first time the Manchester rocker has commented on Harry Styles since the star announced his comeback, previously upsetting his fans by declaring he was "sick of" hearing his new single, Aperture.

When a fan asked if he'd heard the LCD Soundsystem-inspired new single, he replied: "Yes I’m sick of it".

Yes I’m sick of it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2026

When another fan quizzed him if he'd heard the comeback single - which features backing vocals from Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell, he added: "Yes for the 9 millionth time".

Yes for the 9 millionth time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2026

Oasis had their own drama when it came to ticket pricing ahead of their Live '25 reunion dates, which led to criticism from fans over dynamic pricing and even an independent enquiry.

At the time, the band's former 90s rival Robbie Williams defended the Gallagher borthers and, insisted that Liam Gallagher probably didn't know what it meant.

"I think that the whole music industry just learned something," he told The Face magazine.

The Angels singer went on: "I've never sat in a 'How much are we pricing the tickets?' meeting. And I don't believe that Oasis did either.

"Liam definitely didn't know, 'This is how much tickets are going to cost. We're going to do this thing called dynamic pricing'. I only know about dynamic pricing because of Oasis."

Though the former Take That star believes lessons were learned, he added that tickets are only too much if they don't sell.

He went on: "Now, with the ticket prices, the whole industry's just gone: 'Yeah, we can't take the p***. So I believe I'm not taking the p***. I also live in a bubble, and I don't know how much a pint of milk costs.

"I want to be worth the going rate. Whatever price you put a ticket at, somebody on Twitter will be outraged."

"Tickets are only too much if they don't sell," the Feel singer added. "If you sell out, or if you sell 95 per cent of the tickets, they weren't too much."

