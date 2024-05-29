Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe date at Sheffield Utilita Arena: stage times, support, tickets & more

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he has in store for his Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage, Press

The former Oasis frontman kicks off his 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe dates in Sheffield this week. Here's what you need to know.

Liam Gallagher is about to treat fans to s trip down memory lane with his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates.

The former Oasis frontman will celebrate three decades of the seminal Oasis debut album, with shows that will kick off in June at Sheffield Utilita Arena and include four dates in London and Manchester.

So what can we expect from Liam Gallagher's mega dates, who will support them and what will appear on the setlist?

Find everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's first stop on his Definitely Maybe tour here.

When is Liam Gallagher's Sheffield date?

Liam Gallagher plays his first Definitely Maybe date at Sheffield Utilita Arena on 1st June 2024.

Who's supporting Liam Gallagher in Sheffield?

Liam Gallagher is supported on his first date by Liverpool legends Cast. According to the man himself, the shows will be opened by his youngest sone Gene's band VILLANELLE.

What time is Liam Gallagher on stage in Sheffield?

Car park & Box office opens: 4pm

4pm Doors open: 6pm

6pm Support on stage: from 7:15pm

from 7:15pm Interval: 8:30pm

8:30pm Liam Gallagher on stage: 9pm

9pm Curfew: 11pm

What will Liam Gallagher play on the setlist?

Liam Gallagher has already promised to play the era-defining album "in full," although recently he pledged that it would be "mixed up" rather than in order saying that he "can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set".

Mixed up can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2024

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher has promised to perform B-sides from the era, so fans can expect to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, their Beatles cover, I Am The Walrus and more.

Also in the mix are the likes of Cloudburst and I Will Believe, which Liam revealed he's most exciting to sing on the tour.

I will believe — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

How to get to Utilita Arena Sheffield:

The postcode for Sheffield Arena is S9 2DF.

Car:

From The North - Utilita Arena recommend leaving the M1 at Junction 34, signed Sheffield A6109 (Meadowhall)

From The South - Utilita Arena recommends leaving the M! at Junction 33

Parking:

There is onsite parking at the arena, but the carparks are cashless and the arena strongly recommends attendees book their tickets in advance.

Find out more here.

Train:

The trail from Sheffield rail station is 20 minutes away from the arena by public transport.

Tram:

Get the yellow route tram Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge towards Meadowhall to Arena/Olympic Legacy Park.

Bus:

Take the 208 bus from Sheffield Interchange to Common/Amberley Street and walk 4 mins to the arena

or

Take the X8 bus fro Charles Street to Attercliffe Common/Amberley Street and walk

or:

Take the Meadowhall Interchange and get the yellow route tram

Visit the Utilita Arena page to plan your visit.

Visit the Sheffield Utilita Arena event page here.

Are there still tickets for Liam Gallagher at Sheffield Arena?

All tickets to see Liam Gallagher at Utilita Arena are sold out. Visit Twickets for any remaining tickets.

Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates

