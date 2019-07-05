Liam Gallagher shares tracklist for Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has shared the tracklisting for his second solo album and the follow-up to his solo debut As You Were.

The Oasis rocker is preparing to release Why Me? Why Not on 20 September 2019, and has taken to social media to reveal its details.

See his post below:

1. Shockwave

2. One Of Us

3. Once

4. Now that I've Found You

5. Halo

6. Why Me? Why Not.

7. Be Still

8. Alright Now.

9. Meadow

10. The River

11. Gone

The album's details come after Liam shared the artwork for his forthcoming album and the first official music video for its lead single.

Watch the video for Shockwave, which sees Gallagher set against retro protest scenes:

Last month also saw the Manchester legend release the video for The River. Watch it here:

Watch Liam Gallagher discuss his new album:

“I’m buzzing,” says Gallagher about the release. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

"It’s a better record than As You Were,” promises Gallagher on the new record.

“Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

Liam also revealed that a track on the album is about his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, he revealed: "... There’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You [...] Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that.

"But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

