Liam Gallagher responds to fans who think Oasis' reunion shows might get cancelled

Liam Gallagher performing in 2024. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman gave the assurance that the he and Noel were "on it" when he was posed the question on X this week.

Liam Gallagher has addressed 'fans' who are uncertain if Oasis will make it through their reunion dates.

The Manchester band are set to make people very happy next month, when they embark on Oasis Live '25, which kicks off with a date in Cardiff on 4th July and will see them play several shows at the likes of London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park, before heading around the globe.

However, when a follower on X asked how he feels about "so-called fans" who are concerned the tour will be cancelled, he replied that they weren't "real fans" adding: "me n Rkid are on it".

There not fans there just little dickheads me n Rkid are on it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 13, 2025

It's not the only thoughts the rocker has shared about the reunion of late. Earlier this month, Liam confirmed that he'd joined rehearsals with the band and asked how they've have been getting on, he's only had positives to share.

However, this week saw the Rock N' Roll Star also reflect on the years he and Noel have "wasted" being estranged.

Quizzed how he feels singing the old songs with his brother and if it's like "old times," he replied: "You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time”.

You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 11, 2025

And it seems Liam is still hoping that the band can continue after their anticipated reunion tour, which ends in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.

When another fan asked this week if there's anything "better than Oasis getting back together," the frontman teased: "Yeah staying together".

Yeah staying together — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Liam has also praised the band for sounding "f***ing filthy," alongside "special" Joey Waronker, who acts as drummer for the reunion tour.

When asked what he thought of the sticksman and if he thinks he's appropriate for the Oasis sound, he gushed: "He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special".

He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him I’ve enjoyed all our drummers but this guy is special — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2025

So far it looks like Britpop band's 2025 line-up will be completed by original rhythm guitarist and co-founding member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, guitarist Gem Archer, bassist Andy Bell and keyboardist Christian Madden, but it's yet to be seen if other band members and affiliated artists from the Britpop band's past will make an appearance onstage.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

